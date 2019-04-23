Pirates pitcher Nick Burdi crumbles to the mound in pain after suffering what appears to be a major arm injury
The 26-year-old Burdi, a former Rule 5 pick, previously worked his way back from Tommy John surgery
Pirates right-hander Nick Burdi, in the eighth inning of Monday's eventual loss to the Diamondbacks, delivered a pitch to Jarrod Dyson and suffered what appears to be a major arm injury. Here's the frightening scene on the mound in Arizona:
The team later announced that Burdi exited the game with elbow and biceps pain and that he was being further examined. At this point, the expectation is that it's going to be something far more serious.
"It takes the breath right out of you," Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said of seeing his pitcher collapse on the mound (via MLB.com's Adam Berry). "You love to compete, you love to watch young men play, then that's the hard part of it when something like that happens."
A former Rule 5 pick, the 26-year-old Burdi has struggled this season in terms of run prevention, but his elite velocity in tandem with his 17 strikeouts in 8 2/3 innings meant he had a notable role in the Pittsburgh bullpen.
Burdi previously worked his way back from Tommy John surgery, so he's accustomed to a long and arduous recovery process, assuming that's what's once again ahead of him.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top MLB DFS lineups, picks for April 23
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
5 things to know from Monday's MLB games
Here are the five things you need to know from Monday's baseball games
-
Phillies vs. Mets odds, April 23 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Reds vs. Braves on Tuesday evening 10,000 t...
-
Arrieta calls out Harper after ejection
Harper was ejected because he wasn't happy with the strike zone
-
Alex Gordon continues resurgence with HR
Gordon has been tearing the cover off the ball since last August
-
Eovaldi out 4-6 weeks with elbow surgery
Eovaldi will be sidelined for 4-6 weeks