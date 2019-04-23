Pirates pitcher Nick Burdi crumbles to the mound in pain after suffering what appears to be a major arm injury

Pirates right-hander Nick Burdi, in the eighth inning of Monday's eventual loss to the Diamondbacks, delivered a pitch to Jarrod Dyson and suffered what appears to be a major arm injury. Here's the frightening scene on the mound in Arizona:

The team later announced that Burdi exited the game with elbow and biceps pain and that he was being further examined. At this point, the expectation is that it's going to be something far more serious.

"It takes the breath right out of you," Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said of seeing his pitcher collapse on the mound (via MLB.com's Adam Berry). "You love to compete, you love to watch young men play, then that's the hard part of it when something like that happens."

A former Rule 5 pick, the 26-year-old Burdi has struggled this season in terms of run prevention, but his elite velocity in tandem with his 17 strikeouts in 8 2/3 innings meant he had a notable role in the Pittsburgh bullpen.

Burdi previously worked his way back from Tommy John surgery, so he's accustomed to a long and arduous recovery process, assuming that's what's once again ahead of him.