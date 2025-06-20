Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Dennis Santana had to be restrained by teammates and coaches after swatting at a fan while in the Comerica Park bullpen during Thursday's doubleheader with the Detroit Tigers (PIT 8, DET 4 in 10 innings). Santana and the fan appeared to exchange words before he jumped and took a swing. The stands behind the bullpen are elevated.

"You guys know me. I'm a calm demeanor type of person," Santana said through an interpreter after the game. "I've never had any issues for any of the teams that I've played for. I guess the guy crossed the line a few times."

The Tigers said the fan was ejected from the ballpark. Here are two angles of the exchange:

Earlier this season, Pirates outfielder Tommy Pham was given a one-game suspension for an "inappropriate action toward fans." He made a lewd gesture and there was no physical confrontation. MLB will likely investigate Santana's altercation and hand down any discipline it deems necessary.

Santana did not appear in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader. He started the ninth inning of the second game, and threw 10 pitches before a lengthy rain delay paused the game. Santana did not re-enter the game after the delay.

Santana, 29, has been Pittsburgh's most reliable reliever this season, pitching to a 1.74 ERA with 25 strikeouts in 31 innings.