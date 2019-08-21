Pirates place Chris Archer on injured list with shoulder discomfort day after leaving start early

On Tuesday, Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Chris Archer left his start against the Washington Nationals prior to the second inning after experiencing shoulder discomfort during his warm-up. Archer airmailed his final throw, suggesting he was in suboptimal condition:

Predictably, the Pirates placed Archer on the injured list on Wednesday with what they described as shoulder discomfort. No timetable has been provided on when Archer will return, but it wouldn't be surprising if this ended his season. After all, shoulder issues are nothing to take lightly, and the Pirates have nothing left to play for this year besides draft-pick positioning.

Chris Archer (right shoulder inflammation) and Clay Holmes (left quad discomfort) go on the 10-day IL. — Adam Berry (@adamdberry) August 21, 2019

If this is the capstone on Archer's season, then boy is it an abysmal finish to a brutal year. In 23 starts he managed 119 innings and allowed a 5.19 ERA (85 ERA+) while recording 2.60 strikeouts per walk. His home-run rate (1.9 per nine) qualified as a new career-worst. Archer recorded more than 18 outs in a start twice all season, most recently in late May.

We've analyzed Archer's team in greater detail before, while also wondering whether or not the Pirates would try to trade him this winter. Certainly moving him becomes more complicated if other teams are concerned about the well-being of his shoulder.

Disappointment has been the theme for Archer since he landed in Pittsburgh in July 2018 in a trade for Austin Meadows, Tyler Glasnow, and Shane Baz. And it's too bad. No matter what you thought of the trade that landed him in the Steel City, he's one of the more likable and interesting players in the game.

Here's hoping, for Archer's sake and ours, that he returns soon and can get back on track.