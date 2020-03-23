Pirates players buy 400 pizzas for Pittsburgh hospital workers during coronavirus pandemic

Major League Baseball, like many sports leagues around the world, has been shut down indefinitely because of the growing threat that is the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Spring training has been suspended and Opening Day has been pushed back to at least mid-May, and that remains subject to change as the situation develops.

To help those fighting the pandemic, and also to support local business, Pittsburgh Pirates players arranged to have 400 pizzas and 100 trays of pasta delivered to Allegheny General Hospital workers on Monday, according to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Here are the details:

On Monday, (Pirates players), on their own, put a plan into action, buying lunch from two local pizza shops — Slice on Broadway at PNC Park and Pizzeria Davide in the Strip District — for employees at Allegheny General Hospital. Slice will deliver 300 pizzas to AGH in waves on Monday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Pizzeria Davide doesn't deliver, so Pirates employees will transport 100 pizzas and 10 trays of pasta to the same place.

"We thought this was a way to help," Pirates union representative James Taillon told MLB.com's Adam Berry. "Two birds with one stone. We can help local restaurants. We can help the hospitals and the workers and show our appreciation. We started throwing the idea around, and everyone got excited and made it happen."

Here are photos of the pizzas ready to be delivered:

Pirates players purchased 400+ pizzas (plus pasta) from Slice on Broadway and Pizzeria Davide today and had it delivered to Allegheny General Hospital for lunch.



Players came up with the idea on their own to show support for hospital workers and a couple local businesses. pic.twitter.com/MGroxlS8bM — Adam Berry (@adamdberry) March 23, 2020

Taillon told Mackey the Pirates are also arranging to have coffee delivered to local firehouses. "Obviously now is a pressing time, but they're always an important part of our communities. We just wanted to let our city know we're with them through this," he said.

This past weekend Pennsylvania governor Tom Wolf ordered all restaurants and bars to close their dine-in services. Take-out and delivery service is still available, though the shutdown is having a massive impact on local and small businesses. The Pirates are doing their part to support the community, and also those fighting the pandemic. Great work all around, Buccos.