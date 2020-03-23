Pirates players buy 400 pizzas for Pittsburgh hospital workers during coronavirus pandemic
The Pirates sought to help medical professionals and local businesses
Major League Baseball, like many sports leagues around the world, has been shut down indefinitely because of the growing threat that is the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Spring training has been suspended and Opening Day has been pushed back to at least mid-May, and that remains subject to change as the situation develops.
To help those fighting the pandemic, and also to support local business, Pittsburgh Pirates players arranged to have 400 pizzas and 100 trays of pasta delivered to Allegheny General Hospital workers on Monday, according to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Here are the details:
On Monday, (Pirates players), on their own, put a plan into action, buying lunch from two local pizza shops — Slice on Broadway at PNC Park and Pizzeria Davide in the Strip District — for employees at Allegheny General Hospital.
Slice will deliver 300 pizzas to AGH in waves on Monday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Pizzeria Davide doesn't deliver, so Pirates employees will transport 100 pizzas and 10 trays of pasta to the same place.
"We thought this was a way to help," Pirates union representative James Taillon told MLB.com's Adam Berry. "Two birds with one stone. We can help local restaurants. We can help the hospitals and the workers and show our appreciation. We started throwing the idea around, and everyone got excited and made it happen."
Here are photos of the pizzas ready to be delivered:
Taillon told Mackey the Pirates are also arranging to have coffee delivered to local firehouses. "Obviously now is a pressing time, but they're always an important part of our communities. We just wanted to let our city know we're with them through this," he said.
This past weekend Pennsylvania governor Tom Wolf ordered all restaurants and bars to close their dine-in services. Take-out and delivery service is still available, though the shutdown is having a massive impact on local and small businesses. The Pirates are doing their part to support the community, and also those fighting the pandemic. Great work all around, Buccos.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 must-watch games from last 2 seasons
2018 and 2019 games are free on MLB.tv -- here are 10 you need to (re)watch
-
Scully says we'll get through COVID-19
Scully is at home in Southern California self-isolating
-
Freeman hits a homer off son in backyard
The Braves slugger is finding ways to still get in some batting practice during MLB's coronavirus...
-
MLB will need 4-week ramp up, exec says
It also seems MLB and the MLBPA are closing in on a hiatus agreement
-
Minor league advocacy group formed
Advocates for Minor Leaguers is led by a familiar name, pitcher-turned-attorney Garrett Broshuis
-
Red Sox attorney denies sign-stealing
The Red Sox are currently under investigation for stealing signs during the 2018 season
-
Manfred defends Astros' punishment
The MLB commissioner was asked plenty of questions about the Astros on Sunday
-
Live updates: 2020 HoF announcement
The results of the BBWAA vote for the 2020 Hall of Fame class were announced on Tuesday