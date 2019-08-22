Pirates release veteran catcher Francisco Cervelli, who reportedly will sign deal with Braves

Veteran catcher Francisco Cervelli, who has not played in a big-league game since late May after sustaining a concussion, recently began playing in minor-league games as part of his rehab assignment. Yet the next time Cervelli suits up, he'll do so as a member of a new organization. That's because on Thursday the Pittsburgh Pirates released Cervelli in part so he could find a situation better aligned with his desire for playing time.

Here's what general manager Neal Huntington said in a team-issued statement:

"As Francisco has worked through his rehabilitation, we have had multiple conversations with him and his agent regarding his projected playing time for the remainder of this season with the Pirates," said Huntington. "Out of respect and appreciation for Francisco, we have chosen to honor his request to be released in order for him to pursue an opportunity that potentially gives him a chance at more playing time, as well as an opportunity this season to compete in the Postseason. "We appreciate who Francisco is and all he has done for the Pirates and the city of Pittsburgh. We believe this was the right move for the right reasons and wish Francisco well."

Cervelli will now be exposed to release waivers, where any team could claim him and take on what's left of his salary (less than $3 million). If he passes through untouched, he'll then hit the open market. At that point, it appears, he'll be headed to the Braves organization, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Atlanta placed Brian McCann on the IL due to a knee injury earlier in the week and could use the added depth:

I'm told Cervelli has some sort of deal with the Atlanta Braves. Not sure if it's major league or minor league. — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) August 22, 2019

Cervelli, 33, was in the midst of a disappointing season before hitting the shelf. In 34 games, he'd hit .193/.279/.248 with more strikeouts (31) than hits (21). To Cervelli's credit, he has been a reliable on-base machine in the past, and has posted at least a 90 OPS+ in each of his last four full seasons.

It should be noted that Cervelli has caught in all six of his rehab games. Remember, earlier this summer there was controversy over whether or not he would return to the squat given his history with concussions. (You can read more about catchers and concussions by checking out our 2017 piece on the topic.) Nonetheless, it does appear Cervelli will remain a catcher.

Because the single deadline has made it more difficult to add outside talent, and because Cervelli is an interesting rebound candidate at a difficult position to fill, it's at least possible that someone claims him off waivers. We've ranked five contenders below who would make the most sense for him. The teams are ranked in order of perceived likelihood of placing a claim.

Hear us out. The Dodgers were interested in Cervelli over the winter, and have shown a willingness to play Russell Martin at other positions. Cervelli might be better than Martin offensively now, which would the Dodgers a better insurance policy if Will Smith gets hurt.

The Rays did well to pick up Travis d'Arnaud, and his emergence has overshadowed how poorly Mike Zunino has hit this season. Would the Rays take Cervelli over Zunino? Maybe not. But they should at least ponder it, given how important marginal upgrades could prove to be.

There's no chance of Cervelli taking playing time from J.T. Realmuto. He would, however, represent an upgrade over backup Andrew Knapp, who seldom plays or produces. Besides, why not mess with the Braves' plans?

Obviously. We're putting the Braves here because we could see them claiming Cervelli outright in order to prevent another team from blocking them.

The A's are currently relying upon Josh Phegley (88 OPS+) and Chris Herrmann (54) for their catching. When healthy, Cervelli is likely better than both. Whether the A's deem him to be an upgrade worth nearly $3 million is anyone's guess.