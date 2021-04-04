The Pittsburgh Pirates are moving rookie third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes to the 10-day injured list, according to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. One day after Hayes homered in his first at-bat of the 2021 MLB season on Opening Day at Wrigley Field, he was taken out of Saturday's game against the Chicago Cubs with left wrist discomfort. The 24-year-old tried participating in baseball activities afterward, but it didn't feel right, Mackey adds.

On Saturday, Hayes appeared to tweak his left wrist during his swing on the knob of his bat, but after the Pirates head athletic trainer Rafael Freitas evaluated him, Hayes stayed in the game. It wasn't until he dove back to first base on a pickoff attempt that he showed obvious signs of discomfort. Pirates manager Derek Shelton said the X-rays on Hayes' wrist came back negative.

Though the exact nature and severity of Hayes' injury are not yet clear, this doesn't bode well for the rebuilding Pirates. Hayes, the Pirates former top prospect, figured to play a big factor for both the club's defense and offense. Hayes made his MLB debut in 2020 and finished sixth in the National League Rookie of the Year voting. In 24 games, he hit .376/.442/.682 with five home runs and 11 RBI.