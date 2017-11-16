Pirates sign OF Todd Cunningham to minors deal
Pirates Prospects is reporting (sub. req’d) that the Pirates have signed outfielder Todd Cunningham to a minor league deal. Cunningham, who’ll turn 29 next March, has 130 plate appearances in the majors with the Braves and Angels. He has just a .520 OPS in that limited action. He’s hit 275/358/375 in over 2000 plate appearances in AAA, including 284/404/414 this year, which he split between the Cardinals’ and Dodgers’ AAA affiliates. He’s a switch hitter and appears to have good speed, and has played mainly center in the minors. He’ll probably fill the depth role that Danny Ortiz filled this year. (And, yes, repeat after me: Every. Single. Team. Makes. Moves. Like. This. Every. Single. Off-season.)
Oddly, signing now makes Cunningham eligible for the Rule 5 draft. I can’t imagine that happening, but the Pirates did lose Deolis Guerra to the Angels under similar circumstances two years ago. Not exactly something to lose sleep over . . . .
In one other very minor item, the Pirates released RHP Brandon Bingel. He was a 22nd round draft pick two years ago and spent both seasons in the New York-Penn League.
Jose Altuve named 2017 AL MVP
Altuve is the second Astros player to win a league MVP award
Stanton named 2017 NL MVP
Stanton edged out Joey Votto by a slim margin
Manfred is OK with Stanton trade
Manfred is quick to note the current ownership group didn't sign Stanton to his extension
Small market teams get extra draft picks
The Pirates scored the highest competitive balance pick in next year's draft
Pace-of-play rule changes coming in 2018
MLB may unilaterally implement rule changes if the MLBPA won't play along
Yankees reportedly interested in Profar
New York has Jurickson Profar on their radar