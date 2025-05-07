A gameday employee at PNC Park has been suspended following a physical altercation with a fan following Sunday's game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and visiting San Diego Padres.

A video posted on social media shows the employee and the fan having a verbal confrontation, then the employee punching the fan at least three times. A second altercation then broke after the fan allegedly spit on the employee, at which point the employee removed his belt and whipped the fan.

"We are aware of the unfortunate incident that occurred following the conclusion of (Sunday's) game between a PNC Park gameday employee and a guest," the Pirates said in a statement. "The employee's behavior was entirely unacceptable, and he was immediately suspended. This incident is currently under further investigation."

The employee intervened on behalf of a female employee, who had a verbal confrontation with two fans, a Pirates spokesperson told WTAE. No criminal charges have been filed as of Tuesday morning.

Last week, a fan, 20-year-old Kavan Markwood, fell over the 21-foot high Clemente Wall in right field at PNC Park. Markwood was rushed to the hospital and in critical condition, but is now awake and responsive. Police said the fall is "being treated as accidental in nature."

The Pirates are currently in St. Louis for a three-game series with the Cardinals. They are 12-25 this season.