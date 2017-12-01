Pirates tender contracts to all arbitration-eligible players

To (almost) nobody’s surprise, the Pirates have tendered contracts to all four of their arbitration-eligible players: Gerrit Cole, Felipe Rivero, George Kontos and ***JORDY MERCER***. MLBTR projects their salaries as follows:

Cole: $7.5M

Rivero: $3.1M

Kontos: $2.7M

Mercer: $6.5M

Among the non-tendered players so far are 1B Matt Adams (Braves), RHP Hector Rondon (Cubs), and RHP Jared Hughes (Brewers).

In other news, the Cardinals have traded shortstop Aledmys Diaz to Toronto for an outfield prospect who struck out in half his ABs in low A this year.