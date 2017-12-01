Pirates tender contracts to all arbitration-eligible players
Pirates tender contracts to all arbitration-eligible players
To (almost) nobody’s surprise, the Pirates have tendered contracts to all four of their arbitration-eligible players: Gerrit Cole, Felipe Rivero, George Kontos and ***JORDY MERCER***. MLBTR projects their salaries as follows:
Cole: $7.5M
Rivero: $3.1M
Kontos: $2.7M
Mercer: $6.5M
Among the non-tendered players so far are 1B Matt Adams (Braves), RHP Hector Rondon (Cubs), and RHP Jared Hughes (Brewers).
In other news, the Cardinals have traded shortstop Aledmys Diaz to Toronto for an outfield prospect who struck out in half his ABs in low A this year.
-
Non-tender deadline: Nine names to know
From Matt Adams to Drew Smyly and everyone in between
-
Report: Boone to be Yankees manager
Boone has never coached or managed before
-
Report: Cards meet with Stanton's reps
The Cardinals have been rumored to have interest in Stanton all winter
-
Beltran, Thomson out of Yankees race
Aaron Boone or Hensley Meulens will be named the next Yankees skipper
-
Makita hopes to take odd delivery to MLB
You haven't heard of Kazuhisa Makita, but you've seen his delivery before
-
Best free agent relievers available
We rank the best relief pitchers available this winter