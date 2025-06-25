Two of Major League Baseball's most exciting young pitchers square off when the Pittsburgh Pirates battle the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday afternoon. Pittsburgh will send righthander Paul Skenes (4-6, 1.85 ERA) to the mound, while Milwaukee counters with righthander Jacob Misiorowski (2-0, 1.64 ERA). The Pirates (32-49), who had a two-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday, are 12-28 on the road this season. The Brewers (44-36), who have won five of six, are 24-16 on their home field in 2025.

First pitch from American Family Field in Milwaukee is set for 2:10 p.m. ET. The Brewers have won six of the last 10 meetings. Milwauee is a -112 favorite on the money line (risk $112 to win $100) in the latest Brewers vs. Pirates odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 6.5.

Why the Pirates can win

Skenes has been dominant on the mound, topping 100 mph consistently. In 16 starts, he has logged 102 innings pitched, allowing 21 earned runs and 27 walks, while striking out 106. In an 8-4 win at Detroit on Thursday, he received a no-decision despite pitching six innings, allowing three hits, two earned runs and five walks with nine strikeouts. He has allowed three or fewer earned runs in all but one outing this year.

Right fielder Andrew McCutchen, a former first-round selection by the Pirates in 2005, is among the team's top hitters. In 71 games this season, he is hitting .259 with 13 doubles, eight homers and 28 RBI. He has hits in seven of the last nine games. He was 2-for-4 with a homer and one RBI in Thursday's win over Detroit.

Why the Brewers can win

Misiorowski has been nearly unhittable since being called up two weeks ago. In 11 innings pitched, he has allowed just two earned runs on one hit with five walks and 11 strikeouts. His fastball has consistently been recorded at or over 100 mph. In Friday's 17-6 win over the Minnesota Twins, he had a perfect game through six innings. When he came out after a long delay for the seventh, he issued a walk, before giving up a home run to Minnesota's Matt Wallner.

Offensively, designated hitter Christian Yelich has been on a tear. He is on an eight-game hitting streak, including six multi-hit performances. In Friday's win over the Twins, Yelich set a Major League Baseball record with eight RBI without scoring a run himself. In 75 games this season, he is hitting .264 with 10 doubles, 15 homers, 56 RBI and 12 stolen bases. Since May 21, he has raised his batting average 80 points.

