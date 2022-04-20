National League rivals collide when the Pittsburgh Pirates (5-6) travel to face the Milwaukee Brewers (7-5) in an early afternoon battle on Wednesday. Milwaukee enters Wednesday's contest having won three straight games. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh has lost two in a row. Mitch Keller (0-2, 9.39 ERA) will start for Pittsburgh, while Milwaukee will start Brandon Woodruff (1-1, 7.27 ERA).

First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Milwaukee as the -245 favorite (risk $245 to win $100) in the latest Brewers vs. Pirates odds. Pittsburgh is the +205 underdog and the over-under for total runs scored is set at eight. Before making any Pirates vs. Brewers picks, you need to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and it is off to a sizzling start to the 2022 season. It's on a 14-4 roll on top-rated MLB money-line picks through two weeks, returning over $800 for $100 players. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Pirates vs. Brewers, and just revealed its picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Brewers vs. Pirates:

Pirates vs. Brewers money line: Milwaukee -245, Pittsburgh +205

Pirates vs. Brewers run-line: Milwaukee -1.5 (-120)

Pirates vs. Brewers over-under: 8 runs

PIT: The under is 3-0-1 in Pittsburgh's last four Wednesday games

MIL: The Brewers are 9-2 in their last 11 Wednesday games

Why you should back the Pirates



Third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes is a tenacious infielder with solid defense. Hayes uses his quick reads and lateral quickness to consistently makes plays on defense. The Texas native has a strong arm with great velocity to make any throw across the diamond. Hayes is also leading the team in batting average (.333) with an on-base percentage of .802. On April 13, Hayes went 4-for-4 with a double, an RBI, and two runs.

Left fielder Bryan Reynolds is a switch hitter with terrific bat control. Reynolds can hit for contact at all levels and can run well. The 2021 All-Star is also a stable defender. He has a batting average of .244 with two home runs and three RBIs. On April 14, Reynolds went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run.

Why you should back the Brewers

Left fielder Andrew McCutchen has great athleticism for Milwaukee. McCutchen possesses power with a nice batter's eye and plate discipline. The five-time All-Star also plays terrific defense and has solid instincts. McCutchen has a batting average of .250 with five RBIs. On April 17, he went 2-for-3 with a run scored and one RBI.

Outfielder Christian Yelich has a natural swing and is athletic enough to play all three outfield positions. He is also a threat to steal bases. Yelich has an on-base percentage of .767 with six runs batted in. On April 18, the two–time All-Star went 2-for-3 with a double and grand slam.

How to make Brewers vs. Pirates picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, projecting 9.1 combined runs, and it says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Pirates vs. Brewers? And which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the money line you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.