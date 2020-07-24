Watch Now: MLB Betting: Grand Slam Pick of the Day ( 2:24 )

The Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals will begin the 2020 regular season on Friday in a matchup that pits divisional bookends against each other. The Pirates finished last in the National League Central in 2019, while the Cardinals won the division and advanced all the way to the NL Championship Series before being downed by the Washington Nationals.

Here's what you need to know and how you can watch the game.

How can I watch the game?

When: Friday, Jul. 24 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

TV: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Fox Sports Midwest | Stream: MLB.TV

What do I need to know about the pitching matchup?

Joe Musgrove gets the first Opening Day nod of his career, and it comes by default as both Chris Archer and Jameson Taillon are out for the season. Musgrove has proven to be a slightly above-average starter in two seasons in Pittsburgh: he's posted a 96 ERA+ and 4.15 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 285 innings. His broad arsenal includes a high-spin fastball that sits in the low-90s and a slider that held opponents to a .174 average last season.

Jack Flaherty is also getting the first Opening Day start of his career. He pitched phenomenally down the stretch last season: over his final 17 outings he posted a 1.22 ERA and struck out 109 more batters than he walked in 111 frames. Flaherty's main offerings are a mid-90s fastball and a slider that generated whiffs on more than 45 percent of the swings taken against it.

What about the starting lineups?

The Pirates' attack is led by three players: first baseman Josh Bell, outfielder Bryan Reynolds, and shortstop Kevin Newman. Pittsburgh doesn't have anyone else on its roster who was with the team last season and produced an OPS+ of 110 or better. On a related note, the Pirates are not expected to have a high-quality lineup this season.

As for the Cardinals, they've mostly returned the same group of position players, albeit minus right-handed outfielders Marcell Ozuna and Jose Martinez. The one notable addition the Cardinals made to their hitting pool was Brad Miller, a left-hander without a position who could see action as a platoon DH. Otherwise, this lineup will rely heavily on familiar faces like Paul Goldschmidt, Paul DeJong, Tommy Edman, and Kolten Wong, to name a few.

What are the oddsmakers saying about this game?

Odds: PIT +157 | STL -172 | O/U: 8.5 runs

OK, give me your pick

The Cardinals have three factors working in their favor: the better starter, the better lineup, and the home-field aspect (whatever that's worth these days). Anything can happen in one game, but we'll assume the Cardinals get off to a 1-0 start.