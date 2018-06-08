Pirates vs. Cubs odds: Advanced computer model on 10-0 run reveals MLB picks for June 8
SportsLine's computer has simulated Pirates-Cubs 10,000 times
The Pittsburgh Pirates visit the Chicago Cubs to begin a three-game series Friday. First pitch from Wrigley Field is set for 2:20 p.m. ET. The Cubs are -170 on the money line, meaning it would take a $170 bet on Chicago to return $100.
Before you make any kind of pick on this Friday matinee, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer has to say. This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, enters the weekend on a blistering 10-0 run on its major-league money-line picks.
Now, the computer has simulated this matchup between the Pirates and Cubs and identified a strong money-line pick, which you can get only over at SportsLine. We can tell you the computer is leaning toward the over of eight runs.
The model knows that the Pirates' pitching has been troublesome, with an ERA of 4.23, while the Cubs are excellent at 3.25, which is second best in the National League. Both teams have sluggers capable of going deep. Francisco Cervelli leads the Pirates with nine home runs, while Javier Baez has swatted a team-high 14 for the Cubs.
Pittsburgh is 31-31 overall and 13-16 on the road, while Chicago is 35-24 and 17-12 at Wrigley.
On the mound for the Pirates is right-hander Chad Kuhl, who's 4-3 with a 3.86 ERA. He's projected to strike out four Cubs batters in five innings of work. He'll oppose lefty Mike Montgomery, who's 1-1 with a 3.89 ERA. The computer model is predicting Montgomery to punch out four Pirates in five innings.
Pittsburgh is 3-9 in Kuhl's last 12 starts, while Chicago is 7-3 in Montgomery's previous 10 starts.
So which side of the line has all the value Friday? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Pirates-Cubs money line you need to back, all from the computer model that enters the weekend on a 10-0 run on its baseball money-line selections!
