The Pittsburgh Pirates meet the Chicago Cubs in the second of a four-game weekend series in a National League Central matchup on Friday afternoon. Chicago earned a 3-2 win on Thursday night. The Pirates (28-42), who have won five of the past seven games and will start ace Paul Skenes, are 9-23 on the road this season. The Cubs (42-27), who have lost five of nine, are 21-11 on their home field in 2025.

First pitch from Wrigley Field in Chicago is set for 2:20 p.m. ET. The Cubs have won seven of the past 10 meetings with the Pirates. Chicago is a -114 favorite on the money line (risk $114 to win $100) in the latest Cubs vs. Pirates odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 7.

Why the Cubs can win

Chicago is expected to send right-hander Cade Horton (3-1, 4.11 ERA) to the mound. In six games, including five starts, he has pitched 30.2 innings, allowing 33 hits, 14 earned runs and seven walks with 25 strikeouts. He took the loss in a 4-0 defeat at Detroit on Sunday. In that game, he pitched five innings, allowing seven hits, four earned runs and two walks, while striking out six. He has allowed three or fewer earned runs in five games.

Helping power the offense is second baseman Nico Hoerner. In 65 games, he is batting .285 with 16 doubles, one triple and 29 RBI. In Wednesday's 7-2 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, he was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. He was 2-for-4 with a walk in an 8-4 victory over Philadelphia on Tuesday. He has feasted on Pirates pitching throughout his career, hitting .358 in 51 career games, including 12 doubles, two triples, four homers and 31 RBI.

Why the Pirates can win

Skenes (4-6, 1.88 ERA) is expected to start for Pittsburgh. He has allowed two or fewer runs in each of his last seven outings. In 14 starts this season, he has pitched 91 innings, allowing 56 hits, 19 earned runs and 20 walks with 92 strikeouts. He received a no-decision in his last appearance, a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday. In that game, he pitched 7.2 innings, allowing two hits, one run – none earned – with one walk and seven strikeouts.

Among Pittsburgh's top hitters is second baseman Adam Frazier. In 62 games, he is batting .259 with nine doubles, three homers and 18 RBI. In a 10-3 win over the Miami Marlins on Monday, he was 3-for-5 with an RBI. He was also 3-for-4 with a double in a 5-4 win over the Phillies on June 6.

