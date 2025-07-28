An NL battle takes place as the Pittsburgh Pirates (44-62) and the San Francisco Giants (54-52) square off on Monday. The Pirates have strung together two consecutive wins, shutting out the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-0 on Sunday. On the other side, San Francisco was swept by the New York Mets in three games, falling 5-3 in their last contest. Mitch Keller (4-10, 3.53 ERA) starts for the visiting team, and Carson Whisenhunt is making his MLB debut for the Giants.

Heliot Ramos Under 1.5 total bases (-155)

Jung Hoo Lee Over 1.5 total hits (+185)

Max Keller Over 4.5 strikeouts (-115)

Ramos presently has a team-high .268 batting average with 14 home runs and 50 RBI. His over/under on DraftKings is set at 1.5, but he hasn't been consistent in that area. He's gone under in six of his last 10 outings. On Sunday against the Mets, he was 0-3 with a walk. The model also projects him to log 1.4 total bases in this game.

Lee enters this game with a .252 batting average with six home runs and 42 RBI this season, but the month of July has been solid. He's hitting .304 in the month with 21 total hits. The 26-year-old has cleared 1.5 hits in three of his last five games. On Saturday, Lee went 3-of-4 with a double and one run driven in.

Keller's strikeout line is set at 4.5 on DraftKings. This season, he has 97 Ks and has gone over that number in 9 of his last 15 games. The model projects him to throw 4.9 Ks in this NL tilt. In his last start against the Tigers on July 22, Keller had five strikeouts.

