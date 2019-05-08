Pirates vs. Rangers odds: Wednesday MLB picks, predictions from expert on 7-2 run

The Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the Texas Rangers on Wednesday at 12:35 p.m. ET in the final game of a two-game series in Pittsburgh. The Pirates will send out Nick Kingham, while the Rangers will start Shelby Miller. Pittsburgh is a -125 favorite, while the over-under total for runs scored is nine in the latest Pirates vs. Rangers odds. Both squads are hanging on the fringes of contention, with the Rangers at 16-17 and in third place in the AL West, while the Pirates are 17-15 and fourth in the NL Central. Both teams have also been particularly strong on one side of the ball, with the Pirates ranking third in team ERA in the NL and the Rangers ranking second in the AL in runs scored. Something will have to give on Wednesday, so before you make your Pirates vs. Rangers picks, you'll want to see what SportsLine MLB expert Adam Thompson has to say.

Thompson raked in the winnings as SportsLine's top MLB handicapper last year, hitting on 61 percent of his money line picks for a massive profit of $4,062 to $100 players. In addition to finishing last season on a 22-4 run, Thompson is currently on a 7-2 roll on MLB picks and has gone 17-8 on his last 25 Rangers picks. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, he's locked in his Pirates vs. Rangers picks for Wednesday. You can only see them at SportsLine.

Thompson knows that the Pirates will be leaning on an offense that has at least five runs in its last five wins. The Pirates have relied on first baseman Josh Bell all season to carry the water, and he's been seeing the ball well recently too. Bell is on a six-game hitting streak with four doubles and a pair of home runs during that span. For the season, he's now slashing .287/.364/.617 with 20 extra-base hits in 132 plate appearances. And he should get support from his teammates, with the Pirates sporting a .917 OPS in their careers against Miller.

However, that doesn't guarantee that Pittsburgh will be the best value on the Pirates vs. Rangers money line.

Texas is off to a blistering start offensively and Joey Gallo's current hot streak has a lot to do with it. The former top prospect has shown plenty of power in the Major Leagues, hitting 81 home runs the last two seasons. However, he's hiked his batting average by over 60 points and shown an even better grasp of the strike zone than ever.

He has a 1.073 OPS, and there are five other players on the roster who have had at least 60 plate appearances with an OPS of .850 or higher.

We can tell you Thompson is leaning over, but he has unearthed a hidden X-factor you're not even thinking about that determines which side of the money line has the value. He's only sharing what it is, and who to back, at SportsLine.

So who wins Rangers vs. Pirates? And what hidden x-factor makes one side a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Rangers vs. Pirates money line to jump on Wednesday, all from the expert who is hitting 78 percent of his recent MLB picks.