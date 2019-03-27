Pirates vs. Reds: MLB Opening Day prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, watch online, live stream

Although the regular season technically began last week, when the Seattle Mariners and Oakland Athletics played a pair of games in Tokyo, Japan, the rest of the league will enjoy Opening Day on Thursday, March 28.

That includes the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds, who will play each other to begin the season for just the third time in the last 60 years.

Here's how you can watch and what you should be aware of heading into the new season.

MLB Opening Day viewing information

Dates: Thursday, March 28

Thursday, March 28 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Location: Great American Ballpark -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ballpark -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Fox Sports Ohio

Check SportsLine's MLB pick sheet for all your daily odds. Odds: Reds -122 / Pirates +112



Storylines

Pirates: For the Pirates, one of the biggest stories of their season will be the further development of Jameson Taillon. Last season, he made 32 starts and posted a 3.20 ERA. If Taillon can take yet another step forward, the Pirates will have a budding ace on their hands. They'll need one to avoid the cellar and realistically threaten for a wild-card position.

Reds: The Reds spent the winter adding rental veterans. You'll find a lot of familiar faces here, including Yasiel Puig, Alex Wood, Matt Kemp, and Tanner Roark. Clearly the Reds are trying this season, the question is whether the effort will pay off. Cincy is stuck in arguably baseball's deepest division, with each team having a realistic chance at breaking .500. Seeing as how the Reds haven't enjoyed a winning season since 2013, it's fair to say that the fanbase has reason to be excited.

Prediction

When in doubt, go with the better starter. We like Luis Castillo just fine, but Taillon is better right now. Hence Pirates.

Pick: Pirates +112