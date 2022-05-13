The Cincinnati Reds (8-24) travel to take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (13-18) in the second matchup of their four-game series on Friday evening. Cincinnati kicked off the series with a 4-0 win on Thursday, marking its second straight victory. Tyler Mahle (1-2, 6.46 ERA) gets the start for the Reds. Mitch Keller (0-4, 6.11 ERA) is on the hill for Pittsburgh.

The first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. ET. Pittsburgh is the -120 money-line favorite (risk $120 to win $100) in the latest Reds vs. Pirates odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Cincinnati is a +100 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is eight. Before making any Pirates vs. Reds picks, you need to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and it is off to a sizzling start to the 2022 season. It's on a 31-19 roll on top-rated MLB money-line picks through five weeks, returning almost $800 for $100 players. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Pirates vs. Reds, and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Reds vs. Pirates:

Reds vs. Pirates money line: Pittsburgh -120, Cincinnati +100

Reds vs. Pirates run line: Cincinnati -1.5 (+150)

Reds vs. Pirates over-under: 8 runs

CIN: The Reds are 4-1 in their last five vs. the NL Central

PIT: The Pirates are 4-0 in their last four games following a loss

Why you should back the Pirates

First baseman Daniel Vogelbach is a slugger in the middle of the lineup for Pittsburgh. Vogelbach has shown excellent power and run-producing abilities. The 2019 All-Star is patient in the box before turning on a pitch he likes. Vogelbach has a batting average of .247 with a team-high five home runs with 12 RBI. On May 11, he went 2-for-3 with a solo homer.

Third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes is one of the best defenders in the league at his position. Hayes uses quick reads with a strong arm to throw the ball with velocity across the diamond. He has good pitch recognition and makes consistent contact with the baseball. The 25-year-old leads the team in batting average (.320), on-base percentage (.413) and hits (33).

Why you should back the Reds

Third baseman Brandon Drury is a natural run-producer with terrific bat speed and control. Drury is a reliable defender in the corner with solid instincts. He owns a strong throwing arm and good hands. The 29-year-old leads the team in batting average (.253), home runs (6) with 18 RBI. On May 9, Drury went 2-for-5 with a three-run homer.

Left fielder Tommy Pham displays a good combination of power and speed. Pham can hit for average with a line-drive swing. The 34-year-old is flexible on the back end and can play all three outfield spots. Pham has a batting average of .245 with four homers and 11 runs driven in. On May 11, he went 3-for-4 with three singles and two RBI.

How to make Reds vs. Pirates picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, projecting 9.7 combined runs. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Pirates vs. Reds? And which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the money line you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.