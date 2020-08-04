Watch Now: Mike Soroka Tears Achilles Tendon ( 2:29 )

The Minnesota Twins will look to win their second straight game of the series against the Pittsburgh Pirates when they meet on Tuesday. The Twins rallied to beat the Pirates 5-4 on Monday, extending their winning streak to four games. Pittsburgh, meanwhile, has now lost five in a row. The Twins are off to a fast start and lead the American League Central with an 8-2 record, while the Pirates are fifth in the NL Central at 2-8.

First pitch from Target Field is set for 2:10 p.m. ET. The Twins lead the all-time series 23-17, including a 13-7 advantage in home games. Minnesota is the -210 favorite on the money line in the latest Pirates vs. Twins odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total runs scored is 9. Before making any Twins vs. Pirates picks, check out the latest MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, is coming off a banner 2019 season.

Now, the model has dialed in on Pirates vs. Twins. Here are the MLB odds from William Hill and trends for Twins vs. Pirates:

Pirates vs. Twins money line: Pittsburgh +190, Minnesota -210

Pirates vs. Twins run line: Minnesota -1.5

Pirates vs. Twins over-under: 9 runs

PIT: Last won a season series against the Twins in 2012

MIN: Is 13th in MLB in total bases with 125

Why you should back the Twins

Minnesota will turn to right-hander Jose Berrios (0-1, 7.00 ERA) to make the start on Tuesday. He is coming off a strong outing in Thursday's 2-0 loss to the Cleveland Indians. He pitched five innings, allowing three hits, two earned runs and two walks with six strikeouts.

Designated hitter Nelson Cruz (.359) has been red hot and has a four-game hitting streak. On Monday against the Pirates, Cruz was 3-for-5 with two RBIs, including the game-winning double in the ninth inning. It was his third multi-hit game of the season. In 12 career games against Pittsburgh, Cruz is hitting .333 with two doubles, three homers and 13 RBIs.

Why you should back the Pirates

Right-handed strikeout pitcher Joe Musgrove (0-2, 4.76 ERA) gets the start for Pittsburgh. In two starts, he has 15 strikeouts, but has given up four home runs. Musgrove is 0-1 in his career against Minnesota. In five innings pitched, he has allowed eight hits, four earned runs, two walks and five strikeouts. In his five seasons in the big leagues, Musgrove is 28-35 with a 4.38 ERA. He has walked 112, but has 425 strikeouts and a 1.23 WHIP.

Infielder Phillip Evans (.348) continues to lead the Pirates in hitting and has reached base in all but one game and has hits in five of the seven he has played. On Monday against Minnesota, Evans was 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. First baseman Josh Bell (.194) has struggled this season but has a homer and two RBIs in five career games against the Twins. He was 1-for-4 with a run scored on Monday.

How to make Pirates vs. Twins picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, as the simulation says Pittsburgh relievers will allow nearly two runs in three-plus innings.

So who wins Pirates vs. Twins? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Twins vs. Pirates spread to jump on Tuesday, all from the advanced model that returned over $1,400 on MLB picks last year.