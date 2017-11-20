Podcast: The calm before the storm

Guest: Jim Callis, MLB.com

The MLB offseason is off to a quiet start as we wait for Shohei Ohtani and Giancarlo Stanton find a home, but the White Sox did pull off a trade for Thyago Vieira. We debate if he can make the 25-man roster and help the White Sox bullpen in 2018.

Our guest this week is Jim Callis [30:28] from MLB.com and MLBPipeline. He shares his thoughts about Vieira, how the pending Braves punishment will impact the prospect market, and a recap of the Arizona Fall League.

To end, we answer your questions in P.O. Sox:

To listen, click play below:

