Podcast: The calm before the storm

The MLB offseason is off to a quiet start as we wait for Shohei Ohtani and Giancarlo Stanton find a home, but the White Sox did pull off a trade for Thyago Vieira. We debate if he can make the 25-man roster and help the White Sox bullpen in 2018.

Our guest this week is Jim Callis [30:28] from MLB.com and MLBPipeline. He shares his thoughts about Vieira, how the pending Braves punishment will impact the prospect market, and a recap of the Arizona Fall League.

To end, we answer your questions in P.O. Sox:

Let the 280 character #POSox questions commence! Since 2018 is a development year, whom do you see from AA/AAA being given time in the bullpen or rotation as a means of determining if they can be a part of the 19/20 teams? — Gucas Liogito (@GucasLiogito) November 19, 2017

What’s stopping a team from signing Otani to an international rookie contract, and after he hits one HR, ripping up that contract and extending him for major money? — Matthew Phelan (@TheRealPheDog) November 20, 2017

40 man roster choice predictions? #POSox — Section 108 (@fromthe108) November 20, 2017

