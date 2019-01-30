Polar Vortex hits MLB ballparks across the Midwest and Northeast with heavy snow

It is below freezing in the Midwest and Northeast and baseball teams are here to tell you about it

Summer days at the ballpark have never felt so far away. This week the Midwest and Northeast are getting blasted by the polar vortex, which has brought frigid temperatures and strong winds down from the North Pole. Some parts of the country are experiencing wind chills as cold as negative-50 degrees. It is brutal.

In the never-ending quest for social media engagement, MLB clubs and reporters stuck in the polar vortex have taken to Twitter to give fans the lay of the land. Check it out:

At the moment the Indians are well short of their one million retweet bet, so it appears the brave public relations employee will avoid licking the foul pole in sub-zero temperatures. Not sure if I'm disappointed or relieved.

CBS Sports Writer

Mike Axisa joined CBS Sports in 2013. He has been a member of the BBWAA since 2015 and has previously written about both fantasy baseball and real life baseball for MLBTradeRumors.com, FanGraphs.com, RotoAuthority.com,... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories