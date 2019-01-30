Polar Vortex hits MLB ballparks across the Midwest and Northeast with heavy snow
It is below freezing in the Midwest and Northeast and baseball teams are here to tell you about it
Summer days at the ballpark have never felt so far away. This week the Midwest and Northeast are getting blasted by the polar vortex, which has brought frigid temperatures and strong winds down from the North Pole. Some parts of the country are experiencing wind chills as cold as negative-50 degrees. It is brutal.
In the never-ending quest for social media engagement, MLB clubs and reporters stuck in the polar vortex have taken to Twitter to give fans the lay of the land. Check it out:
At the moment the Indians are well short of their one million retweet bet, so it appears the brave public relations employee will avoid licking the foul pole in sub-zero temperatures. Not sure if I'm disappointed or relieved.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB rumors: Yanks laying low on Machado
Here are the day's hot stove happenings
-
MLB Free Agent Tracker
Here's how you can keep tabs on the top 50 free agents on the market
-
MLB players unhappy with Mejia signing
Mejia was reinstated last year after receiving a lifetime ban
-
Top remaining needs for all 30 MLB teams
Spring training is roughly two weeks away and there are lots of quality free agents on the...
-
Capuano wants to shape MLB's future
Capuano seems certain to play a role in baseball's future
-
Where the Realmuto trade market stands
The Miami catcher has been one of the most talked about names of the offseason