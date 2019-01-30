Polar Vortex hits MLB ballparks across the Midwest and Northeast with heavy snow

Summer days at the ballpark have never felt so far away. This week the Midwest and Northeast are getting blasted by the polar vortex, which has brought frigid temperatures and strong winds down from the North Pole. Some parts of the country are experiencing wind chills as cold as negative-50 degrees. It is brutal.

In the never-ending quest for social media engagement, MLB clubs and reporters stuck in the polar vortex have taken to Twitter to give fans the lay of the land. Check it out:

If we get 1,000,000 RTs, we'll lick the foul pole.



No, we're not warm yet.

Yes, we will do it. pic.twitter.com/aiykd0UpQV — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) January 30, 2019

Wow can you believe [at]Reds walked all the way to the top of the riverboat deck in a -20° wind chill just to take a picture and give fans a view of the ballpark during the #PolarVortex? Man, they must really care. pic.twitter.com/aIp7LxsJGz — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) January 30, 2019

BEST NAME SUGGESTIONS



• Dante Brrrrrrrchette

• Snowlan Arenado

• Nolaf Arenadsnow

• Chuck Frozty

• Kyle Freezeland

• Ryan Snowborghs

• Bud Black Ice

• Vinny Frostilla

• Coors (thx @CoorsBot)

• Flake McGee

• Scott Snow-berg

• Snow-bu

• Seunghwan Snohman pic.twitter.com/JuOyMdKyXW — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) January 29, 2019

At the moment the Indians are well short of their one million retweet bet, so it appears the brave public relations employee will avoid licking the foul pole in sub-zero temperatures. Not sure if I'm disappointed or relieved.