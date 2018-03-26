Police say former MLB All-Star Albert Belle charged with exposing himself to adults and minors
This is not Belle's first run-in with the law
Former MLB All-Star Albert Belle, one of the most notorious players in recent baseball memory, is in more legal trouble.
According to Fox 10 Phoenix, Belle was arrested in Scottsdale recently. He has been charged with indecent exposure and DUI. Here is the mugshot:
Police told the Associated Press that Belle and another adult were arrested after "being accused of exposing themselves to two adults and two children in an Arizona parking lot." He was taken into custody outside the Phoenix Rising Soccer Club Stadium.
Belle has had numerous run-ins with the law over the years. Most notably, he was convicted of stalking and harassing a former girlfriend in 2006, and served 90 days in jail. Belle also chased down some kids with his car after they threw eggs at his house on Halloween.
The 51-year-old Belle was also known as a clubhouse curmudgeon throughout his career, with countless run-ins with teammates, opposing players, reporters, and even fans in the stands. His behavior was tolerated because he was a devastating hitter. Belle authored a career .295/.369/.564 (144 OPS+) batting line with 381 home runs in 12 MLB seasons from 1989-2000. During his peak from 1994-98, he hit .314/.393/.626 (161 OPS+) and averaged 43 home runs and 88 extra-base hits per year.
Belle played for the Cleveland Indians, Chicago White Sox, and Baltimore Orioles in his career and was a five-time All-Star. An arthritic hip condition forced him to stop playing following the 2000 season, at age 34.
-
5 prospects who could get Kingery deal
The Phillies gave prospect Scott Kingery a six-year contract before he even played a single...
-
ChiSox rehire wrongfully convicted man
Nevest Coleman was exonerated by DNA evidence late last year
-
Mets sending Tim Tebow to Double-A
Tebow spent 2017 in Single-A ball
-
Giants hire Baker as special adviser
Baker spent a decade managing the Giants from 1993-2002
-
Six pitchers the SF Giants could pursue
The $197 million luxury tax threshold is an obstacle, however
-
MLB Power Rankings: Top heavy
All seven were playoff teams last year, too. Is this bad?