Poll: Should Texas sign Jamie Garcia

While we all wait for Shohei Ohtani, we shouldn’t forget that, even if the Texas Rangers do overcome the odds and land him, the team still needs another starting pitcher. So let’s do another “should Texas sign” poll...

In his free agent predictions column, Jon Heyman’s expert projected free agent starting pitcher Jamie Garcia would get 3 years, $25 million this offseason, while Heyman projected 2 years, $18 million.

Let’s use the expert’s number...would you want the Rangers to sign Garcia to a 3 year, $25 million deal?

Cast your vote below...