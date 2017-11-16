Poll: Should Texas sign Lance Lynn?

Jon Heyman’s expert predicts Lance Lynn will get five years, $75 million this offseason. Should Texas sign him at that price?

The Texas Rangers are in the market for starting pitching, and earlier this week, we did a poll on whether the Rangers should sign Alex Cobb for what Jon Heyman, in his predictions column, anticipates he will receive in free agency.

Continuing along these same lines, Jon Heyman predicts that Lance Lynn will get 4 years, $56 million, while his expert predicts Lynn will get 5 years, $75 million. Lynn received a qualifying offer, so the Rangers would also forfeit their second round draft pick, as well as lose $500,000 from the 2018 J-2 international bonus pool.

So my question to you -- would you want the Rangers to sign Lynn at 5 years, $75 million?

