Poll: Should Texas sign Lorenzo Cain
There’s not much going on right now with the free agent market continuing to progress slowly, so how about another poll...
In his free agent predictions column, Jon Heyman’s expert projected free agent centerfielder Lorenzo Cain would get 4 years, $68 million this offseason, while Heyman projected 5 years, $80 million.
Let’s use Heyman’s number...would you want the Texas Rangers to sign Lorenzo Cain to a 5 year, $80 million deal this offseason?
Cast your vote below...
