Pomeranz exits start early, but Red Sox don't seem likely to pounce on Cobb or Lynn
Pomeranz exited his first spring appearance in the second inning
The Boston Red Sox entered Friday knowing that two starters (Eduardo Rodriguez and Steven Wright) were likely to begin the season on the disabled list. The last thing they wanted to see was another starter go down less than four weeks before Opening Day.
Alas, that's what happened, as left-hander Drew Pomeranz exited due to a forearm tightness in the middle of an at-bat during his first spring appearance:
Obviously it's unclear whether Pomeranz will miss time, but "forearm tightness" is rarely a good development -- take this at face value, and not as a prediction, that it's often a precursor to Tommy John surgery. As such, it's fair to wonder: would Boston consider signing one of the remaining free-agent starters -- perhaps Alex Cobb or Lance Lynn?
Eh, probably not.
The Red Sox still have the luxury of employing Chris Sale, David Price, and Rick Porcello to front their staff. Brian Johnson, who is without options, was already slotted into the rotation due to the other injuries. It's at least possible that this could lead to a longer stay in the starting five for him -- Wright is hoping to return by May, with Rodriguez not far behind. In the short term, though, a Pomeranz disabled list stint could require someone like Hector Velazquez or Roenis Elias to fill out the rotation.
Is that an ideal arrangement? No, and things can change -- timelines, evaluations of internal options, and so on. But the temporary nature of this situation will probably keep Boston away from a reactionary move.
