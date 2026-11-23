Baseball has a new highest-paid pitcher. Late Sunday evening, the New York Mets landed two-time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal on a record-shattering nine-year contract worth $450 million. Yoshinobu Yamamoto previously held the record for the largest guarantee given to a pitcher at $325 million. Agent Scott Boras came in well above that with Skubal.

This is the fourth straight offseason some sort of contract record was broken. Last offseason, Kyle Tucker set a new average annual record at $60 million. The offseason before that, Juan Soto set a new record guarantee at $765 million. The offseason before that, Shohei Ohtani set records every which way with his heavily deferred 10-year, $700 million contract.

Next offseason's free agent class is not robust, and it seems unlikely any new contract records will be set, but who knows, really? Add in the uncertainty created by the upcoming collective bargaining agreement and I don't think anyone can confidently say what the next few offseasons will look like, or when new contract records will be set.

That won't stop us from speculating, however. Here now are 10 candidates to sign baseball's next mega contract, which we'll loosely define as a contract that makes us stop and say, "oh damn, that's a crazy deal." Sound good? Good. Let's get to it.

The favorites

Junior Caminero, Rays: Caminero and Hall of Famer Eddie Mathews are the only players in baseball history with two 40-homer seasons before their age-23 seasons. Power pays, always has and always will, and Caminero has power to spare. He is not scheduled to become a free agent until after 2030, when he'll still be only 28 years old. If he doesn't sign a contract extension that would no doubt set new records for his service time level, Caminero will be in line for a Soto-esque deal come free agency, assuming of course he continues hitting home runs at this pace.

Elly De La Cruz, Reds: De La Cruz reportedly rejected what would have been a franchise-record contract last offseason, beating Joey Votto's $225 million extension way back when. Still only 24, De La Cruz just turned in a sensational season, during which he went 30-30 and finished sixth among all players with 6.4 WAR. He is one of those guys who looks like he was put on this Earth for the sole purpose of playing baseball. De La Cruz is an all-around impact player, plus he's a high-energy player who plays with obvious joy. He is three years away from free agency and this is exactly the sort of skill set that gets a record contract.

Paul Skenes, Pirates: You know you've set a high bar when a 4.2 WAR season is considered a disappointment and people spend the summer wondering what's wrong with you. The fact is, though, that Skenes did take a step back in 2026, and he'll have to return to his 2024-25 form to get a mega contract. Plus, he has to stay healthy, which is the unspoken "if" that exists with every pitcher. Skenes will turn only 25 in May and he's three years away from free agency. Even if 2026 proves to be his new normal, he'll get a massive payday as a free agent. And if Skenes rediscovers his 2024-25 form, Skubal's record will almost certainly fall.

The next best candidates

Gunnar Henderson, Orioles: A year or two ago Henderson, 25, would have been in the favorites category. He took a step back in 2025, however, and then another step back in 2026. To be sure, a 3.6-WAR season is still very good, but this is becoming a thing with top young Orioles hitters, no? Adley Rutschman regressed from legitimate star to pretty good. Now, Henderson seems to be on the same track. Henderson is only two years away from free agency. If his 2027-28 look more like 2023-24 than 2025-26, then forget it; he'll get a mega contract as a free agent at age 27. Star shortstops reliably get paid handsomely.

Jacob Misiorowski, Brewers and Cam Schlittler, Yankees: This year's Cy Young winners are both five years away from free agency, which puts them at a clear disadvantage in the mega contract race. If they set any records, it will likely be for their service time level with an extension. Otherwise, we're talking about staying healthy and holding this level of performance through 2031 before Misiorowski and Schlittler sign mega deals. The Brewers aggressively lock up their best young players. Based on that, Misiorowski is more likely than Schlittler to sign a record extension for a pitcher this far away from free agency.

James Wood, Nationals: There are very few hitters I would take over Wood for the next five years. He is terrific, with easy power and a discerning eye, and sneaky stolen base ability as well. Wood's outfield defense is not good and might keep him from getting a record contract. Then again, poor defense didn't keep Soto from signing the richest contract ever, and Wood is about the same caliber of hitter. He just turned 24 and he's four years away from free agency. Offense pays more than defense and Wood is going to hit 50 home runs one of these years. If it happens before free agency, all the better for his mega contract pursuit.

Longer shots

Pete Crow-Armstrong, Cubs: Why is the reigning National League MVP a long shot for a mega contract after a 10.6-WAR season? Because the Cubs wisely locked Crow-Armstrong up to a six-year, $115 million extension just before Opening Day. Furthermore, that contract doesn't begin until 2027. The Cubs have PCA locked up through 2032, his age-31 season. It will be difficult, then, for Crow-Armstrong to sign a record contract simply because free agents do not get paid as well when they're in their 30s. No one should reasonably expect 10-WAR seasons every year, but if PCA can continue at an All-Star pace through 2032, then maybe he'll get a record contract. It's not impossible. Just unlikely.

Mason Miller, Padres: No, Miller will not approach Skubal's record, but he is already well-positioned to sign the richest reliever contract in baseball history. The current record is Edwin Díaz's five-year, $102 million deal with the Mets four years ago. I suppose Adrian Morejon, most recently Miller's teammate in San Diego, could break Díaz's record this offseason. Or maybe Jhoan Duran, who will be a free agent next offseason, breaks Díaz's record. As long as he stays healthy and remains this, Miller should break the reliever contract record, whatever it is, when the time comes. He is 28 and three years away from free agency.

Jordan Walker, Cardinals: A bit of a reach, perhaps, but Walker finally arrived as a power-hitting force in 2026, plus he stole 22 bases as well. He's been around so long that it's easy to forget he's still only 24. Walker is on track to become a free agent after 2029, when he'll be only 27, and boy, 27-year-old power hitters are exactly the kind of players who get record contracts. Walker leveled up in 2026. If he levels up again in 2027 and as he gets close to his prime years, he's a sneaky good candidate to get a mega contract down the line.