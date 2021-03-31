And then there were four! The men's Final Four is now set, so congratulations to you if you're pulling for Gonzaga, UCLA, Houston or Baylor. Here's to wishing you the best as you attempt to make it through the rest of this week without being a total wreck.

With the Elite Eight now behind us, we'll spend some time this morning looking ahead to the Final Four and highlighting some of the bigger storylines. We've also got other big news to discuss, as the NFL has officially expanded its regular season to 17 games. I'll help lay out exactly what that means for the league heading into next season.

Oh, and happy Opening Day eve! We're one day away from the start of baseball season and I'm starting to get very excited. I've already got my hot dogs waiting for tomorrow's festivities. To pass the time, I'll be intensely watching the Buffalo Sabres as they attempt to avoid locking up the most embarrassing losing streak in the history of the NHL tonight. That should be must-see TV.

Let's get down to business.

1. Breaking down the top Final Four storylines 🏀

That's a wrap on the Elite Eight, my friend. No. 1 seeded Gonzaga continues to look dominant and they delivered yet another emphatic victory last night, cruising to a 19-point victory over USC. In the nightcap, No. 11 UCLA squeaked out a nail-biting upset over top-seeded Michigan in a low-scoring (but thoroughly entertaining) battle. That means the Zags and the Bruins will face off this weekend in the Final Four, with the winner earning a spot in the national championship against either Baylor or Houston.

If you want a breakdown of the four remaining teams and what you need to know, we've got you covered there. But what kind of storylines are we looking at as we head into this year's Final Four? Our Matt Norlander is here to highlight the biggest stories and subplots for the semifinal round:

Gonzaga two wins away from immortality: It's been 45 years since a college basketball team has gone undefeated en route to winning the national championship , but the Zags are now just two wins away from accomplishing that. What's more, Gonzaga would become the first team to win a national championship from outside the power-conference structure since UNLV did it in 1990

It's been , but the Zags are now just two wins away from accomplishing that. What's more, Gonzaga would become the A chance to avenge Adam Morrison: The Gonzaga-UCLA matchup offers a chance for the Zags to avenge one of the more infamous tournament losses of this generation . In 2006, Gonzaga blew a 17-point second-half lead against UCLA and choked away a title shot. That game left Adam Morrison in tears, but now the Bulldogs have a shot at redemption

The Gonzaga-UCLA matchup offers a chance for the Zags to avenge . In 2006, Gonzaga blew a 17-point second-half lead against UCLA and choked away a title shot. That game left Adam Morrison in tears, but now the Bulldogs have a shot at redemption The battle for Texas: Texas, as a state, has had a strong tournament overall (please ignore how my Longhorns fared). For the first time in Final Four history, Texas will have two representatives. Houston and Baylor will fight for the right to represent the Lone Star state, and both programs are looking to continue their own stories of redemption

Another storyline that shouldn't be ignored here: UCLA is just the second team ever to go from the First Four to the Final Four, joining VCU's 2011 team. The Bears are going to have one hell of a time against Gonzaga (something tells me 51 points won't get it done for them this weekend), but they've already put together a historic run.

At this point it feels safe to say that anyone without a rooting interest is probably pulling for a Gonzaga-Baylor title game right? Those two teams were considered to be in a tier of their own for most of this season, so they probably offer the most entertaining and intriguing final matchup.

And now the countdown to Saturday's doubleheader begins.

2. NFL owners ratify 17-game schedule 🏈

We had a good idea it was coming, but yesterday it became official: The NFL will move to a 17-game regular season starting with the 2021-22 campaign. NFL owners ratified the change yesterday, marking the first time the league has significantly altered the regular season schedule format since 1978.

Here's a rundown of the formula and how it will work:

The number of preseason games will decrease from four to three while the regular season will increase from 16 to 17 games

while the Every team will host 10 home games overall (either nine regular-season games and one preseason game or eight regular-season games and two preseason games)

(either nine regular-season games and one preseason game or eight regular-season games and two preseason games) Preseason will remain four weeks long (one bye week) so the league will start around the same time. The league will keep one bye week during the season , so the regular season will expand from 17 to 18 weeks

(one bye week) so the league will start around the same time. The league will keep , so the regular season will expand from 17 to 18 weeks The Super Bowl will be held on the second Sunday in February (this season's Super Bowl will be held on February 13th)

(this season's Super Bowl will be held on February 13th) All 32 clubs will play internationally at least once every eight years



The best news to come out of this change (aside from an additional game of meaningful football)? An extra week of the season means that the Super Bowl will sometimes fall on Presidents' Day weekend, meaning we won't have to use our sick days or vacation days to nurse Super Bowl Monday hangovers.

Also something worth considering: Now that there's another game on regular season schedule, there's a good chance that some hallowed single-season statistical records are going to be in jeopardy of being broken. Our Jeff Kerr has highlighted a handful of records that could fall sooner rather than later with the expansion.

And, for what it's worth, Roger Goodell says he expects all 32 teams to have full capacity attendance during the 2021 season.

3. Our MLB experts make their 2021 season predictions ⚾



USATSI

I'll be honest with you ... I kind of took the year off from baseball last year. Between the infuriating labor dispute, the sour taste of my Red Sox trading Mookie Betts and hockey running through the summer, I couldn't quite get excited about MLB. But I'm happy to announce that I am once again excited about baseball this season, and I hope you are too.

Opening Day is tomorrow and we've got a whole season's worth of possibilities in front of us, so our baseball crew has officially locked in their predictions. Some takeaways from those picks:

All five of our writers landed on the same AL East finish order (from first-to-last): Yankees, Blue Jays, Rays, Red Sox, Orioles

The Yankees, Astros, Cardinals and Dodgers were all unanimous picks to win their respective divisions

Matt Snyder was the only writer to not pick the Yankees for the AL Pennan t (he has the White Sox )

t (he has the ) Dayn Perry was the only writer to not pick the Dodgers for the NL Pennan t (he has the Braves )

t (he has the ) All of our writers have either the Yankees or Dodgers winning the World Series

If you're looking for something a little bolder, Mike Axisa put together a spicier collection of fortune telling that covers a ton of range. From rule changes, to record seasons, to big trades ... you can kill some time by running through his list of his bold predictions.

And for the record: I'm still not totally over my anger from the Mookie trade (and I probably never will be), but I do think the Red Sox could surprise some people if they manage to get semi-decent pitching this season. I'm all aboard the Bobby Dalbec and Tanner Houck train.

Even if Boston stinks (again), I've got a backup plan to enjoy this season: I've invested in an outdoor TV setup and the full MLB.tv package. We're going to watch plenty of baseball on the deck this summer and it's going to be glorious.

4. Will the Mets complete an extension with Francisco Lindor? ⚾

Getty Images

Tomorrow isn't just Opening Day ... it's also the deadline that Francisco Lindor has set for contract talks. After trading for the star shortstop this offseason, the Mets are trying to ink Lindor to a big-money extension in order to keep him from walking in free agency after this season. If that's going to happen, it'll have to happen today, or at least before first pitch tomorrow.

Here's what we know right now:

The Mets offered Lindor a 10-year contract worth $325 million, which would be the second-largest extension ever for a player with between 5-6 years of MLB service time (aka players headed into their walk years)



which would be the second-largest extension ever for a player with between 5-6 years of MLB service time (aka players headed into their walk years) Lindor countered with an ask of 12 years and $385 million, but it has been reported that the Mets' $325 million proposal is the team's final offer

but it has been reported that the Mets' $325 million proposal is the team's final offer New Mets owner Steve Cohen tweeted this yesterday: "Lindor is a heckuva player and a great guy . I hope he decides to sign"

Some good news for Lindor? He's already made a strong impression on his teammates and they're lobbying for him to get as much money as possible -- even more than he's looking for. Mets first baseman Pete Alonso told reporters yesterday, "I hope they pay him $400 million. He's worth every penny."



What a teammate! I wish someone at CBS Sports would vouch for me earning $400 million.

So, will the two sides strike a deal before tomorrow? I'm leaning yes. The Mets want to get a deal done and Cohen wants to send the message that he's willing to open up the checkbook to keep a talented roster. Losing a superstar player over two years and $60 million wouldn't look all that great for the new guy in charge.

It seems as though both sides are trying to posture their way into a more favorable deal, but don't be surprised if a compromise is reached as the deadline nears.

USATSI

Getty Images

🏀 Mavericks vs. Celtics, 7:30 p.m. | BOS +1 | TV: ESPN

🏒 Flyers vs. Sabres, 7:30 p.m. | BUF +175 | TV: NBCSN

🏀 Bucks vs. Lakers, 10 p.m. | LAL +8.5 | TV: ESPN

🥇 The best thing I saw yesterday

Wholesome content alert: Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is scared of needles, had teammate Lu Dort hold his hand while receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.