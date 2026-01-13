The World Baseball Classic is set for this coming spring and the event has been growing in popularity among fans and players alike. The USA roster this time around is as loaded as it has ever been.

To wit, the rotation right now is fronted by both 2025 Cy Young winners with plenty of All-Stars behind them. It's Tarik Skubal, Paul Skenes, Logan Webb, Joe Ryan and, if a fifth starter is even needed, Matthew Boyd and Nolan McLean. Don't worry about the back-end of the bullpen because Mason Miller and David Bednar are on board.

The roster isn't yet complete, but there's a loaded lineup in the process of being built. Both Cal Raleigh and Will Smith are lined up as the catching duo. Bryce Harper, Brice Turang, Gunnar Henderson and Bobby Witt Jr. are already rostered, though they're still looking for a worthy third baseman. Kyle Schwarber is on board for the DH spot and Byron Buxton recently joined an outfield that already included Aaron Judge, Corbin Carroll and Pete Crow-Armstrong.

Using only the players on board so far, here's what a Team USA lineup might look like:

1. Bobby Witt Jr., SS

2. Aaron Judge, RF

3. Cal Raleigh, C

4. Kyle Schwarber, DH

5. Bryce Harper, 1B

6. Gunnar Henderson, 3B

7. Corbin Carroll, LF

8. Pete Crow-Armstrong, CF

9. Brice Turang, 2B

Now, there's a lot to sort out here and so many different routes that could be taken. I like stacking the power toward the top of the order and then having the base-stealers all at the bottom, so every time through the order after the first, you're looking at Carroll, PCA and/or Turang as table-setter types for the thunder. It's not like Witt is slow. He's one of the fastest players in baseball and can run plenty in front of the three best non-Ohtani power hitters in baseball from 2025. And there's serious power 1-8 while Turang had 18 homers with a .359 OBP and 121 OPS+ sitting in the nine-hole.

Keep in mind, again, that it's possible a big-time third baseman is added here. Plus, Pete Alonso, among others, has expressed interest in playing and could platoon with Harper at first base (it's funny to think about, but with this group it's reasonable, given that Harper hits left-handed and Alonso is a righty).

Whatever route is taken here and whoever else joins the team, USA manager Mark DeRosa has an embarrassment of riches.