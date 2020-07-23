Watch Now: Expectations and Excitement For Opening Day ( 5:29 )

President Donald Trump announced Thursday night that he intends to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at an empty Yankee Stadium prior to the Aug. 15 game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox. A Yankees official has since confirmed that Trump throwing out the first pitch at a game this season is the plan, according to Brendan Kuty of the Star-Ledger.

Trump's announcement came an hour before the Yankees will kick off Major League Baseball's 2020 regular season against the Washington Nationals. Dr. Anthony Fauci is set to throw out the ceremonial first pitch in that game.

Trump has not thrown out a first pitch since becoming president. In March 2019, Phil Hecken of Uni-Watch outlined the history of the presidential first pitch, including how the practice originated with Howard Taft some 110 years ago.

Trump did attend a World Series game in Washington, D.C. last year when the Nationals hosted the Astros, and he welcomed the champion Nationals to the White House after they won the title.

MLB originally intended to launch its season on March 26, but the league was forced to alter those plans because of the spread of the novel coronavirus. As it stands, MLB intends to play a 60-game season with an expanded postseason -- if the pandemic allows for it, this year's playoffs will feature 16 teams instead of the typical 10.