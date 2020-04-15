Producer of '42' honors Jackie Robinson with $4.2 million donation to help fight coronavirus
Thomas Tull made the donation on Jackie Robinson Day
Wednesday marks the 73rd anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking Major League Baseball's color barrier. "Jackie Robinson Day" celebrates the baseball legend's MLB debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers on April 15, 1947. With the novel coronavirus forcing a delay to the start of the MLB season, the league was unable to celebrate Jackie Robinson Day on the field, but players took to social media to honor Robinson.
Meanwhile, Thomas Tull -- who produced '42,' the 2013 movie about Robinson's life -- found his own way to honor Robinson. As Jeff Passan of ESPN notes, Tull has donated $4.2 million worth of personal protective equipment to hospitals that serve the African-American community and others hardest hit by the COVID-19 outbreak.
"This is in honor of Jackie Robinson Day," Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf told the Pittsburgh Post Gazette. "This is an incredible gift and one I hope inspires others during this time of incredible need."
Tull, also part-owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers, was elected to the board of directors for the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. And, in 2018, Tull was inducted into the Little League Hall of Excellence.
The film '42' stars Chadwick Boseman and is one of our baseball movie recommendations to keep fans entertained during the league shutdown.
CBS Sports HQ Newsletter
We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: Halladay did stunts before crash
Halladay was posthumously elected to the Hall of Fame last year
-
Former Jays All-Star Garcia dies at 63
Garcia spent 11 seasons in the majors
-
All-time team: Minnesota Twins
We're picking a 'Baseball Stars' lineup for each team during April
-
CPBL team hits walk-off for robot fans
The CPBL season is in full swing in Taiwan
-
Samson: Issue with MLB antibody testing
David Samson had one big issue with the MLB's antibody test process
-
3 players who had power breakouts in '19
All-Star Jeff McNeil might still have another level to his game
-
Manfred defends Astros' punishment
The MLB commissioner was asked plenty of questions about the Astros on Sunday
-
Live updates: 2020 HoF announcement
The results of the BBWAA vote for the 2020 Hall of Fame class were announced on Tuesday