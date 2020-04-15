Producer of '42' honors Jackie Robinson with $4.2 million donation to help fight coronavirus

Wednesday marks the 73rd anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking Major League Baseball's color barrier. "Jackie Robinson Day" celebrates the baseball legend's MLB debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers on April 15, 1947. With the novel coronavirus forcing a delay to the start of the MLB season, the league was unable to celebrate Jackie Robinson Day on the field, but players took to social media to honor Robinson.

Meanwhile, Thomas Tull -- who produced '42,' the 2013 movie about Robinson's life -- found his own way to honor Robinson. As Jeff Passan of ESPN notes, Tull has donated $4.2 million worth of personal protective equipment to hospitals that serve the African-American community and others hardest hit by the COVID-19 outbreak.

"This is in honor of Jackie Robinson Day," Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf told the Pittsburgh Post Gazette. "This is an incredible gift and one I hope inspires others during this time of incredible need."

Tull, also part-owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers, was elected to the board of directors for the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. And, in 2018, Tull was inducted into the Little League Hall of Excellence.

The film '42' stars Chadwick Boseman and is one of our baseball movie recommendations to keep fans entertained during the league shutdown.