Professional baseball pitcher Danny Duffy receives pitching advice from a fan, who is not a professional baseball player

I'm sure that the first thing an MLB pitcher does after a bad start is run some poles, sit in and ice bath and think to himself "man, I wish the fans cared enough to weigh in." Luckily for the Royals' Danny Duffy, that dream became a reality, as a fan sent him a long, shockingly amicable letter on how to improve.

The only problem? The fan that cared had no idea what they were talking about.

First off, starting a note with "you are confused" is not how you grab their attention. Duffy is struggling this year, mind you. Through his first 10 starts, he was 1-6 with an ERA of 6.88, and he had given up 14 home runs. Duffy is working to turn it around, as he's given up two runs in his last two starts and he's gone 1-0. And this is where it gets weird. This note is dated May 17. Presuming it took over two days to ship, we can assume it reached him after May 19, which was another poor start. So since he got this note, Duffy is pitching better.

So I ask you, how could you not get better with advice like:

1.) Completely change the arm-slot of your fastball and throw it at a three-quarter angle to make it go down, instead of throwing fastballs over the middle all game, you putz.

2.) Do what I said about the three-quarter angle fastball, but throw the curveball from a different arm-slot: Over the top. Batters will be befuddled about why you're throwing from different slots, and no one will notice that your breaking pitch comes from a completely different angle.

3.) Throw the ball harder and put it at the chest instead of over their head. If you do throw it waist-high, throw it extra-fast with your fastball that averages 94 mph so that you don't get wrecked. Basically, throw more strikes, or at least throw it closer to the strike zone (hey, I should be a pitching coach).

4.) I literally can't make sense of what they're trying to say here, except don't follow through?

The person then says these are just a few of their ideas, which means there are more, which is a terrifying prospect.

If you're a fan, then I promise you: Nothing will be gained from doing this. The worst part is that a fan has been watching Duffy's last two starts from home, actually believing that they're the reason he's pitching better.