Projecting MLB's All-Decade team for the 2020s: Cody Bellinger, Fernando Tatis Jr. and other top young talent

With less than a month remaining before everyone's calendar flips to 2020, we've spent the week reliving and reviewing the decade that was. Today, we're doing something a little different: projecting what will happen over the next 10 years by assembling an All-Decade team for the 2020s.

Before getting to the team, let's go over some ground rules. Most importantly, this is primarily an entertainment exercise. It's hard to predict what will happen in baseball over a single year, let alone 10. As such, you're going to see some familiar names here. You're also going to see some surprises, because that's just how baseball works.

With that in mind, here's the squad.

Catcher

Adley Rutschman, Baltimore Orioles

Rutschman, the No. 1 pick in last June's draft, is the best catching prospect in the minors. He has a chance to graduate with four plus or better tools -- meaning, in layman terms, he could become a middle-of-the-order hitter and an asset behind the plate who frames and throws well. Add in how Rutschman is polished enough to reach the majors in 2021, and we feel good about his chances.

First base

Pete Alonso, New York Mets

Yes, Alonso is already 25 years old, making him a smidge older than you might want when you're projecting success over the next 10 years. But he's made a habit out of besting expectations, culminating in a rookie season that saw him homer 53 times and post a 148 OPS+. Pretty, pretty good. It's never easy being a right-handed first baseman, yet a year in Alonso looks like he could be the rare exception.

Second base

Gavin Lux, Los Angeles Dodgers

For as much as Nick Madrigal and Ozzie Albies intrigue us, we're giving the nod to Lux, who will enter 2020 as one of the favorites to win the National League Rookie of the Year Award. Lux hit .347/.421/.607 with 26 home runs in the minors last season. Even if those numbers were inflated by the altered baseball and some favorable hitting environments, he looks like he should be a quality player for a long time.

Third base

Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres

Tatis already looked like one of the best players in baseball when he was healthy last season. The only catches were … well, his health, and also his defense at shortstop. We're not insulting him by projecting a move to third base sometime over the next decade -- rather, we're projecting this as part of other infield shuffling by the Padres that includes Manny Machado sliding to first base and CJ Abrams taking over at short. (OK, and we just wanted to include Tatis because he's one of the game's most exciting talents.)

Shortstop

Wander Franco, Tampa Bay Rays

Franco is the best prospect in baseball. If all goes well, he'll be a middle-of-the-order hitter who can also remain at shortstop. That's a dang good player -- perhaps the best in baseball at his peak. He'll turn 19 in March. He's, at once, somehow among the safer and more volatile members of the team.

Left field

Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

You can't make one of these lists without including Trout. For all he's accomplished -- and he's on pace to be the most productive player in the sport's history -- he won't turn 29 until next August. He's been worth at least six wins in every full season of his career; even if he declines a bit each year over the next 10 years, he's going to end up with a fruitful decade.

Center field

Jo Adell, Los Angeles Angels

One of Trout's future teammates, Adell has the physical traits required to become an impact-level player. He's not too far off from debuting in the majors, either, and would likely be known as the top prospect in the game were it not for Franco. (You can sub in Ronald Acuna Jr. or whomever else you prefer here without any argument on our end.)

Right field

Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers

We mentioned how Trout is younger than his achievements may suggest he is. Ditto for Bellinger, the reigning NL MVP who won't turn 25 until next July. Through 450 career games, he has a 144 OPS+. How good is that? Barry Bonds had a 133 OPS+ through his age-25 season. Factor in Bellinger's athleticism, versatility, and ability to make adjustments and we think he's going to remain good. (Sorry, Jasson Dominguez and fans.)

Designated hitter

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays

It says a lot about Guerrero that he finished his age-20 season with a 106 OPS+ and nobody was satisfied. So, he wasn't one of the game's best hitters out of the gate as expected. But we're not going to give up on him just yet. We do think he'll end up moving off third base over the next three to five years. More importantly, we think he's going to hit, hit, then hit some more.

Rotation

Walker Buehler, Los Angeles Dodgers

Mike Soroka, Atlanta Braves

MacKenzie Gore, San Diego Padres

Matt Manning, Detroit Tigers

We're cheating a little by going with just four starters instead of five, but lord knows there are an endless amount of viable candidates for the pitching staffs. To run through our choices here: Buehler is athletic and has big-time stuff as well as ample early career success; Soroka doesn't rack up strikeouts like many of his contemporaries, and he's had some injury woes, but if he stays healthy he's going to remain good; Gore and Manning are prospects we're high on -- both should debut in the majors sometime over the next 12 to 18 months.

Bullpen

Casey Mize, Detroit Tigers

Deivi Garcia, New York Yankees

A.J. Puk, Oakland Athletics

Again, we're cheating a bit by limiting our team to three relievers, but c'mon. Mize has the potential to be a No. 2 starter -- we're listing him here due to his injury concerns and we're hoping that he remains in the rotation; Garcia is small and will probably end up in relief as a result; Puk's fastball-slider combination could make him lethal out of the bullpen if he's returned there down the road.