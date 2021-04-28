David Samson sat down on his podcast, Nothing Personal with David Samson, this week to discuss a variety of topics with Hall of Fame catcher Ivan 'Pudge' Rodriguez.

Rodriguez, who helped lead the Marlins to their 2003 World Series title, shared his thoughts on the Marlins' journey from Wild Card winners to World Series winners, including an unexpected stop in Vegas during a tough road trip and his favorite moments from that postseason. Pudge also aired his grievances with the way baseball is played today and more.

The 13-time Gold Glove winner explained why he that he thinks the game would be better if it was played the same as when he was behind the plate. Rodriguez spent a total of 21 seasons in MLB, from 1991 until 2011.

"I watch baseball but baseball is not the way that we played in our era," Rodriguez told Samson. "It's totally different, I believe that analytics are to me a little too much, for me, personally, it takes the ability of the players away because they have to go with what they tell them to do."

"Baseball should be played the way [to include more] bunting, move the guy over from second base to third base, steal, hit and run, all these plays that make the game more exciting," Rodriguez added. "If we go back to that game, I think it's going to be more fun to watch, to be honest. It's fun to watch right now, don't get me wrong but they take so many things out of the game like [the things I just mentioned] and I would love to see that more in today's game."

You can listen to the full interview between Samson -- who was the Marlins president when they signed Pudge -- and Rodriguez below:

A 14-time All-Star and seven-time Silver Slugger, Rodriguez played his first 12 seasons for the Rangers. As a veteran catcher, he helped lead the Marlins and Tigers on deep postseason runs. He spent his final three seasons with the Yankees, Rangers, Astros and Nationals. In 1999, Rodriguez won the American League MVP Award after he hit .332 with 35 home runs, 113 RBI, 116 runs scored and 25 stolen bases for Texas.

When Rodriguez retired following the 2011 season, he had totaled 2,844 hits (best all-time among catchers), 311 home runs, 572 doubles, 1,354 runs (best all-time among catchers) and 1,332 RBI to go along with a .296/.334/.464 slash line. Rodriguez was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2017.