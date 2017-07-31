Pujols, Cabrera, Cano among the next in line to join Beltre in MLB's 3,000-hit club?

On Sunday, Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre collected the 3,000th hit of his illustrious career. He became the 31st man in MLB history to get to 3,000 hits and it was just the cherry on top of his already-good-enough Hall of Fame resume.

Moving forward, it's always fun to look at which players are bound to join this prestigious group. We can even go deeper and start looking at those in their 20s with a good foundation upon which to build. So let's do that.

Next up

It's Albert Pujols .

Pujols will likely join the 3,000-hit club during the first half of the 2018 season. USATSI

The big slugger was 3 for 5 with two homers on Sunday, giving him 2,914 hits in his career. At his current pace this season, he'll grab 47 more hits in 2017. That would get him to 2,961 before 2018. Pujols is under contract through 2021 and it's difficult to envision any scenario outside the far extreme where he doesn't reach 3,000 hits.

Closing in

Carlos Beltran - Johnny Damon comes to mind here. He tried to hang on long enough to get to 3,000, but just couldn't beat Father Time -- who is undefeated, as we all know. Beltran is 40 years old with some beaten-up knees and hitting .237/.290/.407 this season, serving mostly as a designated hitter. He's a free agent after this year. He's also at 2,695 career hits. It's pretty difficult to see Beltran collecting 305 more hits in his career. He only combined for 295 in 2015-16.

Miguel Cabrera - Here's your bet for the next one after Pujols.

Sadly, it appears Miggy is entering his decline phase after yet another great year in 2016. After going 2 for 4 on Sunday, Cabrera is hitting .259/.342/.425 on the season, a far cry from prime Miggy, who was one of the greatest hitters of his generation. Still, he's 34 years old, not 40. He's also signed through 2023 and playing in the American League, so he can serve as the DH once he gets up there in age. He also has 2,605 career hits. Lots of things can happen before 395 more hits, but he's very likely to make it.

Robinson Cano - It could go down the wire on this one. Cano, like Cabrera, is also 34 and signed through 2023. After picking up two hits on Sunday, however, Cano sits with 2,311 career hits.

So the question is: Does Cano have 689 hits left in him? So far in his time in Seattle (this is his fourth season), Cano has 662 hits. A career .305 hitter, Cano is hitting .268 this season. That is to say, it's likely his hit pace slows down from his first 3 1/2 seasons in Seattle moving forward.

Using Bill James' "favorite toy," Cano is said to have a 59 percent chance to reach 3,000 hits and the projection shows him ending with 3,064.

Good foundation

Elvis Andrus - He's 28 and has 1,383 hits.

Starlin Castro - Only 27, Castro has 1,244 career hits.

Jose Altuve - Also 27, the diminutive slugger has 1,192 hits. He's recently stockpiling them at a much faster rate than Castro, too.

Are we looking at a pair of second basemen who will get to 3,000 hits? USATSI

Eric Hosmer - Another 27-year-old, Hosmer has 1,067 hits in his career.

Freddie Freeman - Hey, look, another 27-year old. Freeman has 1,019 hits.

Mike Trout - Only in his age-25 season, Trout has 989 hits.

Manny Machado - Also in his age-25 season, Machado has 794.

Bryce Harper - Only 24, Harper has 770 career hits.

Nolan Arenado - He's 26 with 741 hits, but if Arenado stays in Colorado for, say, 12 more years, he should have a real shot at 3,000.

Christian Yelich - He'd have to pick it up, as he's in his age-25 season with 659 hits.

Xander Bogaerts - In his age-24 season, Bogaerts has 634 hits.

Mookie Betts - Also in his age-24 season, He's at 557.

Jose Ramirez - Another in his age-24 season, Ramirez is up to 437 hits.

Francisco Lindor - Only 23, Lindor's home run on Sunday was his 416th career hit.

Carlos Correa - He's only 22, but he already has 370 hits.

Corey Seager - The 23-year-old Seager has 332 hits.

Certain-to-be-wrong predictions

The easy picks: Pujols and Cabrera get to 3,000.

As for the rest, here's a shot in the dark at who makes it to 3,000 hits:

Cano, Altuve, Trout, Lindor, Correa

Feel free to join in. Who, among current MLB players, will reach 3,000 career hits?