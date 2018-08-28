Race for MLB Draft's No. 1 overall pick: Orioles have brutal finish; head-to-head battle with Royals looms

With just about a month left to play, we'll be focusing quite greatly on the playoff and individual awards races down the stretch. Rightfully so, as that's what this sport is all about. There is, however, a race in futility that we should keep one eyeball on. It's the race to the bottom! The team with the worst record gets the No. 1 overall draft pick next June, so let's take a look.

First off, some kudos here. The White Sox for most of the season were on the periphery here with a realistic shot of taking the crown of worst team in baseball. No more. After a win in Yankee Stadium on Monday night, the White Sox have now won 10 of their past 13 games. They are officially a non-factor now.

The Marlins and Padres are sufficiently terrible in their own right -- and let's not neglect the also-bad Tigers -- but this is a two-team "race."

Team Wins Losses Win % Games Up Orioles 38 94 .288 2.5 Royals 40 91 .305 -

It's weird to look at the standings backward, that's for sure. Really, though, at this point fans of either team should be rooting for losses instead of wins with eyes on the top draft pick. Let's take a look at each team.

Orioles

The Orioles are on pace to go 47-115, which would set the franchise record for losses and end up as one of the worst seasons in baseball history. They are 52 games out of first place right now and that would be a record for the most games out of first in the wild-card era (the 1998 Devil Rays finished 51 out).

Obviously, with a team this bad, every single matchup is going to look tough, but with the Orioles it's particularly brutal. They have 30 games left and 19 come against teams with winning records. They also have three against the White Sox, who, as noted earlier, are surprisingly competent.

Here are the games against winning teams on the schedule, broken down:

3 at Mariners

3 at Rays

3 vs. A's

3 at Yankees

3 at Red Sox

4 vs. Astros

The latter three against the AL powerhouse teams comprise of the Orioles last 10 games. Perhaps those teams will have taken their feet off the gas by then, but still, that's as tough a stretch as it gets.

SportsLine has the Orioles finishing 49-113, but that has them playing .367 ball the rest of the way against tough competition when they've played .288 to this point. I'll take the under.

Make sure to check out SportsLine's daily pick sheet for insight about every game.

Royals

The Royals are on pace to go 49-113, which would set the franchise record for losses and, yes, end up as one of the worst seasons in baseball history.

There are 31 games left on the docket for the Royals. Given that they play in a pathetic division, one might think they have a relatively easy schedule the rest of the way. One would be correct. The Royals only play one team with a winning record the rest of the way, and that comes in the form of seven games against the Indians. What's more, the Indians visit K.C. for the final four games of the season and the odds are they won't be playing for anything.

The rest of the Royals schedule is a mix of Tigers, Orioles, Twins, White Sox, Pirates and Reds. All better teams than the Royals (except for the Orioles), yes, but not exactly a murderer's row of competition.

SportsLine has the Royals finishing 54-108. That would be playing .452 ball when they've played .305 to this point and surely that has a lot to do with the schedule. They really need to botch this in order to "overtake" the Orioles for the top pick, but we've seen them play some pretty awful stretches, so maybe they have it in them.

Perhaps the most interesting aspect here is that the Royals host the Orioles for a three-game series this coming weekend. Pack Kauffman Stadium and root for losses, Royals fans!