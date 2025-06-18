Three-time All-Star infielder Rafael Devers made his debut with the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night in a 3-2 loss against the Cleveland Guardians (box score). Devers, who batted third and served as San Francisco's designated hitter, was traded to the Giants on Sunday as part of a five-player swap involving the Boston Red Sox and pitchers Kyle Harrison and Jordan Hicks.

Devers struck out in his first at-bat of the night, going down swinging against Guardians right-hander Slade Cecconi. He doubled and drove in a run in his second at-bat of the night, lining a 111.4 mph drive into the right-center gap. Here's a look at that extra-base hit in all its video glory:

Devers then struck out again in his third trip to the plate, again versus Cecconi, before grounding out in his fourth encounter, with that coming against reliever Cade Smith. He laced a single in his last at-bat of the night, advancing the tying run to second with one out in the bottom of the ninth against closer Emmanuel Clase. Overall, Devers went 2 for 5 with a double and a run batted in.

Devers, who had only suited up for the Red Sox prior to Tuesday, had a falling out with Boston that dated back to the spring when they signed Alex Bregman to play third base without first clearing it with Devers. Although he eventually acquiesced and moved to DH, he later refused to take up first base after Triston Casas suffered a season-ending injury. Devers now sounds open to playing wherever the Giants needed him, be it third or first base or even DH.

"They're the men in charge," Devers said through an interpreter prior to Tuesday's game. "I am here to play wherever they want me to play."

Devers later took ground balls at first base ahead of his debut. It's perhaps worth noting that the Giants are scheduled to host the Red Sox later this week, making it possible that he plays the position for the Giants during that series that the Red Sox wanted him to play all along.

Devers, 28, opened his season with an impressive 73-game stint with the Red Sox that saw him bat .272/.401/.504 with 15 home runs and 18 additional doubles. His 153 OPS+ would represent a single-season best if he were to maintain it the rest of the way. Additionally, Devers' performance to date was estimated to be worth 2.3 Wins Above Replacement, according to Baseball Reference.