After a spring that started off with a minor controversy, Red Sox manager Alex Cora confirmed on WEEI Wednesday that they'll head into the 2025 season with Rafael Devers as their primary designated hitter.

One might recall early in the spring that the Red Sox signed free-agent third baseman Alex Bregman, who is by any method of judgement -- advanced metrics, old-school metrics, the eye test, etc. -- a superior or even far superior defender to Devers at the hot corner. Still, Devers is the incumbent here and signed a long-term extension with the Red Sox. He initially declared himself the third baseman and it looked like he would refuse to vacate the position quietly. Bregman said he was fine with changing positions, so keeping everyone happy would keep Devers at third and install Bregman at second.

Only the Red Sox also have a highly touted prospect infielder in Kristian Campbell, who best fits with this group at second base when Bregman is at third and Devers is the DH.

Devers eventually came around to the DH plan and Cora confirms that's what the Red Sox will do. Devers did not play third at all this spring.

This means the Red Sox will likely start Opening Day with Triston Casas at first, Campbell at second (unless they want the platoon advantage against right-hander Nathan Eovaldi, in which case David Hamilton could play second), Bregman at third, Trevor Story at shortstop and Devers at DH.

Further, the domino effect hits the outfield, somewhat. Jarren Duran plays left with Ceddanne Rafaela in center and Wilyer Abreu in right. Masataka Yoshida was probably going to get a shot at DH before the Bregman signing, but instead he's ticketed to Triple-A on a rehab assignment. His future is now up in the air with three years and $55.8 million left on his deal.