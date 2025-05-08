The Boston Red Sox and star slugger Rafael Devers seem to once again be at loggerheads over how he'll be used in manager Alex Cora's lineup. This time around it's about who will be the team's first baseman subsequent to Triston Casas' season-ending knee injury.

During the spring, Devers and the club butted heads over his moving off of third base and into a presumably permanent role as the team's designated hitter after the Alex Bregman free-agent signing. The controversy was punctuated by mixed messages on the team side, but ultimately Devers relented and moved to DH for the start of this, his age-28 season. More recently, though, the Casas injury has cast some doubt over Devers' near-term role with Boston.

That initially didn't seem to be the case. Cora during a WEEI appearance on Wednesday said this about the possibility of Devers filling in for Casas at first base:

"Right now with him, he's very comfortable with his role, right? And we asked him to do something in spring training that as you guys know, he didn't agree (with) in the beginning. And then little by little, he has embraced it because he knows the quality of the player that we have at third base, where we're at as a team. I always say that time is our best friend in situations like this. And you know, there's two reasons. Triston got hurt Saturday, and we got some capable players. Romy is having a good season. Toro, you saw him yesterday, he put some good at bats. So I'm not saying we'll never have that conversation, but I think for now, where we're at, I like Raffy as a DH. I like him as I make my DH. You take away the first weekend of the season, he's been one of the best hitters in the big leagues, and he's doing an outstanding job."

Then, however, came Thursday. Following Boston's win over the Rangers, Devers told reporters that team executive Craig Breslow had, in fact, approached him about playing first base after the Casas injury. Devers said he told Breslow that it wasn't the right time and that they should "hit the market" for a first baseman instead (via MassLive).

"I'm not certain what (issue) he has with me," Devers said through an interpreter of Breslow, according to the Boston Globe. "He played ball, and I would like to think that he knows that changing positions like that isn't easy. I know I'm a ballplayer, but at the same time, they can't expect me to play every single position out there. In (spring) training, they talked to me and basically told me to put away my glove, that I wasn't going to play any other position but DH. Right now, I just feel like it's not an appropriate decision by them to ask me to play another position."

Despite yet another case of crossed wires, Devers said he has no problems with his teammates, even as the team is forced to scramble for an injury replacement. So far, Romy Gonzalez and Abraham Toro have done the heavy lifting.

Here in the clubhouse, thankfully, the relationship that I have with my teammates is great," Devers said through his interpreter, according to the Boston Globe. "I don't understand some of the decisions that the GM makes. Next thing you know, someone in the outfield gets hurt and they want me to play in the outfield."

As for whether he'd entertain stepping in at the cold corner in the future, Devers shut down the idea.

"I don't think so," he said, according to MassLive. "They told me I'm a little hard-headed. They already asked me to change once and this time I don't think I can be as flexible."

It's not clear whether Devers' conversation with Breslow took place before or after Cora made his Wednesday remarks. What seems more clear is that Devers and the Red Sox -- and their lead decision-maker in particular -- have something of a strained relationship right now, which is not ideal considering he's signed through the 2033 season. Devers, for what it's worth, has never played first base as a professional.

Controversies aside, Devers in 2025 has been productive since a season-opening slump. As of Boston's 5-0 win over the Rangers on Thursday, Devers this season is slashing .255/.379/.455 with six home runs as, yes, the team's everyday DH. The Thursday win pushed the Red Sox to 20-19 for the season.