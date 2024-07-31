The Houston Astros designated veteran reliever Rafael Montero for assignment on Wednesday as part of a series of roster moves that also saw the club option reliever Seth Martinez to create room for lefties (and trade deadline acquisitions) Yusei Kikuchi and Caleb Ferguson.

Montero, 33, has scuffled dating back to last season. In his last 109 appearances, he had amassed a 4.94 ERA (85 ERA+) and a 2.13 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Montero had endured some recent struggles too, allowing at least one run in three of his past five outings. Manager Joe Espada had not deployed Montero in a situation with any kind of stakes since early July, suggesting the team had long viewed him as being on the outs.

Montero's contract runs through next season: he'll make what remains on his $11.5 million salary for this year, plus his $11.5 million salary for the 2025 campaign. It's worth pointing out that Montero had recorded 41 appearances, and that he would have received a $100,000 bonus had he reached 50. Instead, he'll be subjected to waivers before he's ultimately released.

His banishment from Houston is notable because it marks the second free-agent signing the Astros made between James Click's dismissal (on Nov. 11, 2022) and Dana Brown's hiring (Jan. 26, 2023) that has busted. (The Astros also fired well-regarded assistant general manager Scott Powers.) Montero was signed on Nov. 15, while released first baseman José Abreu was inked on Nov. 28. Abreu had around $30 million remaining on his deal when the Astros cut bait.

It's believed that the Astros' moves during that gap between Click and Brown were guided by a collection of assistant general managers, owner Jim Crane, and a select group of advisers who have captured Crane's ear in recent years, including Hall of Famers Jeff Bagwell and Reggie Jackson.