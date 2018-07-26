Rainout erases Red Sox's 5-0 lead, and Alex Cora doesn't sound happy with the Orioles

On Wednesday, the Red Sox rolled to a big lead early in their game against the Orioles. Boston got homers from Andrew Benintendi, Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez and had a 5-0 lead in the second inning when the skies opened up in Baltimore.

The game went into delay and was eventually postponed. By rule, what transpired on Wednesday is wiped out as if it never happened. The Red Sox Twitter account made light of it:

RIP Tonight’s Dingers

7/25/18-7/25/18



It’s like they never even happened. pic.twitter.com/gwtRxdegfr — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) July 26, 2018

They did happen, but they don't count, so that's an accurate statement.

After the game was called, several hours after going into delay, Red Sox manager Alex Cora vented a bit about the situation.

"I'm annoyed about the whole three-game series," Cora said when asked if he was annoyed that Wednesday's game started with bad weather looming. "Honestly, it was tough. Rick [Porcello] had to wait for a while in a game [on Monday] with two outs in the first inning and it was a rain delay. It was a tough one. But we'll turn the page and show up tomorrow, and we'll do what we do."

When asked to clarify if he was upset with how Baltimore handled it, Cora replied, "Whoever handled it, yeah," then said the game should never have been started.

The Orioles announced the game will be made up as part of an August doubleheader:

Tonight’s game will be made up as part of a split (separate-admission) doubleheader on Saturday, August 11, at 1:05 p.m. ET. The second game will begin as scheduled at 7:05 p.m. — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) July 26, 2018

Up until a game starts, the decision to begin is up to the home team. Once it starts, it's on the umpires to decide how to proceed. It seems to me that with weather radar the way it is these days, it would be better to not even start a game than to get it going only to stop within the first two innings. I can understand the frustration coming from the Red Sox's end.

Obviously, no team can control the weather, but if it's on the home team to pay attention to the weather leading up to the game, they need to pay attention.

The Orioles are the worst team in baseball by far, but pennant races matter. With the Red Sox in first, the Orioles' decision-makers should pay better attention to the situation for the purposes of sportsmanship.