Rainout erases Red Sox's 5-0 lead, and Alex Cora doesn't sound happy with the Orioles
Twice in a three-game Red Sox-Orioles series, the game was started and then delayed within the first two innings
On Wednesday, the Red Sox rolled to a big lead early in their game against the Orioles. Boston got homers from Andrew Benintendi, Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez and had a 5-0 lead in the second inning when the skies opened up in Baltimore.
The game went into delay and was eventually postponed. By rule, what transpired on Wednesday is wiped out as if it never happened. The Red Sox Twitter account made light of it:
They did happen, but they don't count, so that's an accurate statement.
After the game was called, several hours after going into delay, Red Sox manager Alex Cora vented a bit about the situation.
"I'm annoyed about the whole three-game series," Cora said when asked if he was annoyed that Wednesday's game started with bad weather looming. "Honestly, it was tough. Rick [Porcello] had to wait for a while in a game [on Monday] with two outs in the first inning and it was a rain delay. It was a tough one. But we'll turn the page and show up tomorrow, and we'll do what we do."
When asked to clarify if he was upset with how Baltimore handled it, Cora replied, "Whoever handled it, yeah," then said the game should never have been started.
The Orioles announced the game will be made up as part of an August doubleheader:
Up until a game starts, the decision to begin is up to the home team. Once it starts, it's on the umpires to decide how to proceed. It seems to me that with weather radar the way it is these days, it would be better to not even start a game than to get it going only to stop within the first two innings. I can understand the frustration coming from the Red Sox's end.
Obviously, no team can control the weather, but if it's on the home team to pay attention to the weather leading up to the game, they need to pay attention.
The Orioles are the worst team in baseball by far, but pennant races matter. With the Red Sox in first, the Orioles' decision-makers should pay better attention to the situation for the purposes of sportsmanship.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Pujols passes Griffey with 631st homer
The blast pushes Pujols to sole possession of sixth place on the all-time home run list
-
MLB rumors: Yankees heavy in Happ talks
Keep up with all the latest trade rumors around Major League Baseball
-
MLB Wednesday: Pirates lose at last
Plus, the Phillies take the series against the Dodgers, the Cubs gain back lost ground and...
-
Dodgers' Ethier retires after 12 years
The two-time All-Star won a Gold Glove and Silver Slugger
-
D-Backs add Andriese in trade with Rays
Andriese can work well in the rotation or in long relief
-
MLB Trade Tracker: Details of every deal
Follow along with every move made before the 2018 MLB trade deadline