Rainout gives Nats, Cubs starting pitching options, but they aren't taking them

Game 4 of the NLDS between the Nationals and Cubs has been pushed back to Wednesday due to inclement weather in and around Chicago's venerable Wrigley Field. Now with one extra day before Game 4 in the best-of-five series, both teams saw several options open up regarding the rotation.

Instead, Joe Maddon is sticking with Jake Arrieta and Dusty Baker is sticking with Tanner Roark.

Let's take a look at what the options were.

Chicago Cubs

Arrieta had a hamstring injury in September and after allowing five runs (three earned) in three innings of work in St. Louis on Sept. 26, he admitted that not only was he not 100 percent, but that he had tweaked his delivery to work around the hamstring issue. It will have been 14 full days without a start, so it's possible he's all the way back by the time Game 4 gets underway at 3:08 Chicago time on Wednesday (4:08 p.m. ET).

If he is, chances are he gives the Cubs a great outing. He had a 1.69 ERA in 11 starts in July and August before the injury.

What if Arrieta isn't right, though?

Kyle Hendricks would be on normal rest. He had a 2.19 ERA in his last 13 starts and then completely stifled the Nationals in Game 1 in seven scoreless innings.

It's not like they would be no contingency plans with Hendricks getting the ball in Game 4. Jon Lester would be on normal rest for Game 5 with Arrieta waiting in the wings as well as regular-season number five starter John Lackey.

It didn't sound Tuesday like Maddon was considering Hendricks, but I think he should.

Washington Nationals

Manager Dusty Baker told reporters that he's sticking with Roark and that Stephen Strasburg is feeling "under the weather." He also said that Strasburg threw a bullpen session on Monday, taking him out of the running to start Wednesday.

Roark had an up-and-down season. He pitched to a 4.67 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and finished the season with a 5.84 ERA in his last five outings. He's a big step down from the Nationals' three Cy Young contenders.

Speaking of which, Strasburg worked Game 1 of the series. He was no-hitting the Cubs through five innings. Sure, they got to him in the sixth and he took the loss, but those runs weren't earned. He struck out 10 compared to just one walk. Once he returned from injury Aug. 19, Strasburg pitched to a 0.84 ERA in eight starts the rest of the way. His stuff has been filthy as he's been nearly unhittable for stretches.

If Strasburg did get the ball, the Nationals would be planning ahead for Game 5 as well. Gio Gonzalez would be ready to go on regular rest and Max Scherzer already said he's planning on being available in relief for Game 5.

Again, this seemed like a no-brainer for the Nationals.

Game 4: Strasburg

Game 5: Gonzalez with Scherzer piggy-backing

Of course, if Strasburg is sick come Wednesday's game, running him out there would have been a mistake.

We'll see how it unfolds, but the rainout Tuesday should have ended up greatly benefiting the Nationals. Instead, perhaps Strasburg's illness costs them. Or maybe Roark goes out and is nails. If not, there will be questions.