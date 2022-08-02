The Atlanta Braves have acquired reliever Raisel Iglesias from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for veteran right-hander Jesse Chavez and lefty Tucker Davidson, according to Robert Murray.

Iglesias, 32, just signed a four-year pact worth $58 million with the Angels last offseason. The Braves will be on the hook for the entirety of what remains, including the three subsequent years, each valued at $16 million. In 39 appearances since re-upping, Iglesias has amassed a 4.04 ERA (100 ERA+) and a 5.33 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Iglesias throws four pitches at least 15 percent of the time, with his top offerings being a mid-80s slider and a mid-90s fastball. If he doesn't alter his pitch mix moving forward, this will mark the first time in his career his slider has served as his primary pitch. It's his best bat-misser and opponents have hit just .207 against it this year.

The Braves dealt veteran reliever Will Smith to the Houston Astros on Monday for starter Jake Odorizzi. Iglesias should be able to step into a setup role without issue, and he could end up inheriting the closer's job next year, should the Braves elect against re-signing the incumbent Kenley Jansen.

Davidson, 26, is the more prized of the two additions on the Angels side. He's made nine big-league appearances for his career, tallying a 5.11 ERA (87 ERA+) and a 1.20 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He's spent the majority of this season starting in Triple-A, and it's likely that the Angels envision him slotting into their rotation. Davidson relies heavily on a low-to-mid 90s fastball and a slider. He also throws a curveball and a subpar changeup.

Chavez, 38, will be on his second tour of duty with the Angels. He previously pitched for them during the 2017 season. In 34 appearances split between the Braves and the Chicago Cubs this season, he's accumulated a 2.66 ERA (161 ERA+) and a 4.17 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Chavez will be a free agent at the end of the year.