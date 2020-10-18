No player in baseball has seen his star ascend this October quite as much as Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena. A relative unknown heading into the playoffs, he's taken the AL side of the tournament by storm. He entered Game 7 of the ALCS hitting .364 with a ridiculous .782 slugging percentage in the postseason.

In the first inning of Game 7 vs. the Astros, Arozarena went deep again.

It's ridiculous. Arozarena wasn't even up with the Rays until Aug. 30. Now, on a team one win away from the World Series, he's the best hitter and it's not really even close. He has carried this offense in the ALCS.

That home run, by the way, is the seventh of the postseason for Arozarena, which sets the record for a rookie in the playoffs. The list of rookies to hit at least four:

1. Randy Arozarena, Rays - 7 in 2020

2. Evan Longoria, Rays - 6 in 2008

3. Kyle Schwarber, Cubs - 5 in 2015

T4. Aaron Judge, Yankees - 4 in 2017

T4. Miguel Cabrera, Marlins - 4 in 2003

If the Rays close things down, they'll get at least four World Series games. That would give Arozarena even more opportunities to pad his record. (It should be noted that the expanded postseason certainly makes it easier to homer seven times in a single tournament than it had been prior to this year.) The rookie record might end up being small potatoes, too. Arozarena isn't far off the record for a player of any level of service time.

The leaderboard for most home runs in a single postseason:

Tied for first:

Barry Bonds, Giants - 8 in 2002

Carlos Beltran, Astros - 8 in 2004

Nelson Cruz, Rangers - 8 in 2011

Tied for fourth:

Troy Glaus, Angels - 7 in 2002

B.J. Upton, Rays - 7 in 2008

Jayson Werth, Phillies - 7 in 2009

Daniel Murphy, Mets - 7 in 2015

Jose Altuve, Astros - 7 in 2017

Randy Arozarena, Rays - 7 in 2020

That's it. Those are the only eight other guys in Arozarena's class right now.