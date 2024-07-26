The Tampa Bay Rays and Seattle Mariners made the first big trade of the deadline season early Friday morning, shipping All-Star outfielder Randy Arozarena to the Pacific Northwest in exchange for two prospects and a player to be named later. (You can read our full analysis of the trade by clicking here.) While the trade's implications for the Mariners are straightforward -- they gain a much-needed bat -- this deal also seems to signal that the Rays are, at least to some extent, going to serve as sellers between now and Tuesday.

Tampa Bay's entrance into the market as a seller is an intriguing development. Although the Rays' run differential suggests they're worse than their record indicates, their roster has a number of intriguing trade candidates. With that in mind, here are eight more Rays who teams are likely to be calling about ahead of the July 30 deadline. (Do note the players are presented in particular order.)

1. RHP Zach Eflin

The Rays structured Eflin's contract in a manner that made it clear they viewed his three-year deal as a two-year arrangement for their purposes. After making $22 million combined in 2023-24, he'll make $18 million in 2025. Barring an ill-timed injury, we would be shocked if Eflin is on the Rays come Opening Day 2025. Factor in how he remains a steady, above-average starter at a time when the marketplace doesn't offer many of them, and the chances of him changing teams by August 1 seem better than not.

2. 3B Isaac Paredes

The Rays have the best third-base prospect in baseball in Junior Caminero. At some point, sooner than later, we'd imagine, they'll create an opening for Caminero on the big-league roster. The path of least resistance is trading Paredes, whose unmatched ability to pull fly balls has allowed him to launch more home runs than his modest exit velocity numbers suggest he should. Paredes is under team control through the 2027 season, so the Rays would be within their rights to demand a solid return in order to part with him.

3. 2B Brandon Lowe

Lowe's trade value is difficult to nail down. When he's healthy, he's almost always an above-average hitter with theoretical multi-positional value (though he's only played the keystone since 2023). The problem is that Lowe isn't often healthy for long. If he played in every single remaining game on the Rays' schedule, he would finish the year with 114 appearances -- and that would represent the second most of his career. Lowe's contract includes club options for the next two seasons. We suspect the Rays won't be the team making the call on at least the second of those two years.

4. RHP Zack Littell

Littell, one of last season's most pleasant surprises, hasn't had the same level of success this year. The Rays still might feel compelled to move him, though, because he's scheduled to become a free agent after the 2025 campaign. Littell lives in and around the zone and is highly adept at drawing chases with an arsenal led by his slider and splitter. (His four-seam fastball is now his third pitch.) He's always been hit harder than the average right-handed bear, and the degree of that hittability is the only thing holding him back from being a league-average starter. A team confident that he can find an answer for those woes down the stretch could envision him as a better investment than a rental arm.

5. 1B Yandy Díaz

Díaz, 33, come early August, has one guaranteed season remaining on his contract. He's still, by and large, the same player as always: he controls the strike zone; he hits the ball very hard, oftentimes into the turf; and he's a threat to record his first sub-.400 slugging percentage season since 2021. At some point between now and Isaac Xavier's debut, the Rays need to figure out what, if anything, they have in Curtis Mead. Moving Díaz at the deadline would give them an immediate reason to begin that process.

6. RHP Pete Fairbanks

It's been a tough year for Fairbanks (and his family) in ways that actually matter. If that's impacted his performance … well, yes, he's a human being and it's completely understandable. Still, we feel obligated to note that he's throwing softer (albeit still hard at 97.2 mph) and missing fewer bats, and that he's punching out fewer than a batter per inning for the first time in his career. Fairbanks, who is under contract through at least next season, has an established track record of being a top-flight reliever. We could see teams lining up for what they believe could be a buy-low opportunity.

7. RHP Jason Adam

Branch Rickey once observed that it's better to part with a player a year early than a year late. That comes to mind with Adam. Technically, he has two seasons remaining of team control. We don't think the Rays should let that tempt them into viewing him as a long-term piece, given the fickle nature of relievers. Adam is a good one, don't get us wrong (he misses a lot of bats with an unusually deep arsenal for a career reliever), but he's also closing in on his 33rd birthday and he's given Tampa Bay plenty of mileage over the last two-plus years. The Rays should move him and get on to finding the next Adam.

8. UTL Amed Rosario

We'll conclude with Rosario, an impending free agent who is on pace to deliver a career-best OPS+. That topline success hasn't been accompanied by a shift toward a conventional profile. He still doesn't walk or hit the ball particularly hard; rather, he excels by hitting them where they ain't, with that manifesting in the form of line drives and ground balls. You can look high and low on his Statcast page, and you're not going to find a metric that fully explains why he's able to make it work when so many similar players can't. A team that can live with the mystery (and his below-average glove) could find some uses for him.