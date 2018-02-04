Rangers add more rotation depth, sign veteran Bartolo Colon to a minor-league deal

Colon, 45, will try making the team come spring

Earlier in the winter, word surfaced that Bartolo Colon wanted to win six more big-league games before retiring. The reason? Colon wanted to break Dennis Martinez's record for most victories by a Latin-born pitcher.

If Colon is to accomplish that feat, it'll come as a member of the Texas Rangers. That's because Colon signed a minor-league pact with the club over the weekend:

The Rangers have been rumored to be considering trotting out a six-man rotation. If that proves to be true, Colon could join a staff that includes Cole Hamels, Matt Moore, Mike Minor, Doug Fister, and Matt Bush -- or three other offseason additions and a converted reliever. Martin Perez, a mainstay in the Texas rotation, suffered a fractured non-throwing elbow in December.

Colon, 45 come May, split last season between the Atlanta Braves and Minnesota Twins. In 28 appearances, he tallied 143 innings and compiled a 6.48 ERA and 5.21 FIP. Colon was an effective big-league starter as recently as 2016, when he made his fourth All-Star Game. The Rangers are presumably expecting a performance that splits the uprights between those extremes. 

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
Fantasy Baseball