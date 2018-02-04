Rangers add more rotation depth, sign veteran Bartolo Colon to a minor-league deal

Earlier in the winter, word surfaced that Bartolo Colon wanted to win six more big-league games before retiring. The reason? Colon wanted to break Dennis Martinez's record for most victories by a Latin-born pitcher.

If Colon is to accomplish that feat, it'll come as a member of the Texas Rangers. That's because Colon signed a minor-league pact with the club over the weekend:

Bartolo Colon has agreed to a minor league deal with the Rangers. — Evan Grant (@Evan_P_Grant) February 4, 2018

Jon Daniels on Colon: "Bartolo brings a track record of durability and success in the Major Leagues. He pounds the strike zone and provides quality competition for our rotation. Welcome to Texas, Big Sexy!” — Evan Grant (@Evan_P_Grant) February 4, 2018

The Rangers have been rumored to be considering trotting out a six-man rotation. If that proves to be true, Colon could join a staff that includes Cole Hamels, Matt Moore, Mike Minor, Doug Fister, and Matt Bush -- or three other offseason additions and a converted reliever. Martin Perez, a mainstay in the Texas rotation, suffered a fractured non-throwing elbow in December.

Colon, 45 come May, split last season between the Atlanta Braves and Minnesota Twins. In 28 appearances, he tallied 143 innings and compiled a 6.48 ERA and 5.21 FIP. Colon was an effective big-league starter as recently as 2016, when he made his fourth All-Star Game. The Rangers are presumably expecting a performance that splits the uprights between those extremes.