Rangers add more rotation depth, sign veteran Bartolo Colon to a minor-league deal
Colon, 45, will try making the team come spring
Earlier in the winter, word surfaced that Bartolo Colon wanted to win six more big-league games before retiring. The reason? Colon wanted to break Dennis Martinez's record for most victories by a Latin-born pitcher.
If Colon is to accomplish that feat, it'll come as a member of the Texas Rangers. That's because Colon signed a minor-league pact with the club over the weekend:
The Rangers have been rumored to be considering trotting out a six-man rotation. If that proves to be true, Colon could join a staff that includes Cole Hamels, Matt Moore, Mike Minor, Doug Fister, and Matt Bush -- or three other offseason additions and a converted reliever. Martin Perez, a mainstay in the Texas rotation, suffered a fractured non-throwing elbow in December.
Colon, 45 come May, split last season between the Atlanta Braves and Minnesota Twins. In 28 appearances, he tallied 143 innings and compiled a 6.48 ERA and 5.21 FIP. Colon was an effective big-league starter as recently as 2016, when he made his fourth All-Star Game. The Rangers are presumably expecting a performance that splits the uprights between those extremes.
-
MLBPA issues statement about boycott
The union won't be staging a boycott of Spring Training
-
Why Frazier makes sense for the Red Sox
Boston could use a righty-swinging infielder with pop
-
Thome: Don't put Chief Wahoo on HOF cap
Thome would prefer to team's block "C" logo
-
Lawsuit alleges Martinez part of assault
The alleged incident is said to have taken place outside a strip club in 2014
-
MLBPA addresses slow FA in statement
Spoiler: The statement from the MLBPA executive director doesn't say much
-
Loria sharing no profits with Miami-Dade
It's about the least surprising thing that Loria has done in recent years
Add a Comment