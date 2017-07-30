Rangers' Adrian Beltre becomes 31st MLB player to reach 3,000-hit milestone

Adrian Beltre is now a member of a select club.

On Sunday, the Rangers third baseman recorded his 3,000th hit against the Baltimore Orioles -- a double to left on a 3-0 pitch off Wade Miley in the fourth inning. Here's a look at it:

Watch Adrian become the 31st player to join the 3,000 career hit club. #Beltre3kpic.twitter.com/4rUTmeXb2H — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) July 30, 2017

Beltre is the first player from the Dominican Republic to top 3,000 hits. He's just the fifth player born outside the United States to accomplish the feat, joining Ichiro Suzuki (Japan), Rod Carew (Panama), Rafael Palmeiro (Cuba), and Roberto Clemente (Puerto Rico). He's also just the third player with more than half his games played at third base to register 3,000 hits, joining George Brett and Wade Boggs.

Beltre broke into the majors as a 19-year-old with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1998. He's since donned the uniforms of the Seattle Mariners, Boston Red Sox, and Texas Rangers. Along the way, Beltre has transformed his reputation for being a bust and all-glove player. Through his age-30 season, he was a career .270/.325/.452 hitter with a 105 OPS+. Since, Beltre has hit .310/.360/.522 with a 134 OPS+.

Notably, Beltre has led his respective league in hits just once -- the American League in 2013 -- but has finished in the top-10 five times. He's never finished higher than third in his league in batting average.

Who'll be the next to notch their 3,000th hit? Los Angeles Angels DH Albert Pujols is closest. He entered Sunday with 2,911 hits.