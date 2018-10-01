Rangers' Adrian Beltre receives standing ovation in what could be his final MLB game

Did the singular Beltre play his final MLB game on Sunday? It certainly felt that way

Rangers third baseman and future Hall of Famer Adrian Beltre may have played his final game. The 39-year-old, while still solid, didn't perform up to his usual standards in 2018, and he's also a pending free agent. For those reasons, retirement is very much a possibility for one of the greatest players of his era. 

As the Rangers wound down their 2018 regular season in Seattle on Sunday, it certainly felt like a goodbye to Beltre. 

First, though, we got a little vintage Beltre:

In the fifth inning, Jurickson Profar came out to replace Beltre, and the Seattle crowd -- recall that Beltre spent five seasons with the Mariners -- gave him a warm sendoff:

 After the game, Beltre couldn't say for sure whether he was done, but no matter what it's been one heck of a career. If this is it, then he walks away with 3,166 hits; 477 home runs; 636 doubles; 1,707 RBI; 1,524 runs scored; 2,933 games played; 95.7 WAR; and five Gold Gloves. As we said, he's a future Hall of Famer without any debate. 

Thanks for the ride, Interrobang

CBS Sports Writer

Dayn Perry has been a baseball writer for CBS Sports since early 2012. Prior to that, he wrote for FOXSports.com and ESPN.com. He's the author of three books, the most recent being Reggie Jackson: The... Full Bio

