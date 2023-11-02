This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

THE WORLD SERIES CHAMPION TEXAS RANGERS

For six innings, Zac Gallen was untouchable. No hits allowed. Rangers flailing all over the place trying to solve him. Domination to the highest degree on the biggest stage.

But pitching is a game of mistakes, and the Rangers' explosive offense knows how to take advantage of them.

Corey Seager ended the no-no with a single to lead off the seventh inning, and he soon scored on a Mitch Garver single for what proved to be the game-winning run. The Rangers provided a safety net busting the game open with a four-run ninth inning in a 5-0 World Series-clinching Game 5 win over the Diamondbacks.

It's the first World Series in Rangers franchise history, ending what had been the longest title wait in the sport.

Seager, unsurprisingly, won World Series MVP Dodgers , he joins Reggie Jackson -- "Mr. October" -- as the only players to win the award with multiple teams.

, he Things fell apart in the ninth for the D-backs. Alek Thomas made an awful error that allowed two runs to score, and Marcus Semien blasted a two-run home run shortly thereafter.

While Gallen mowed down Rangers, Nathan Eovaldi pulled off his greatest Houdini act yet, somehow going six scoreless despite four hits and five walks. He held Arizona to 1 for 12 with men on base and 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position. Eovaldi joins Stephen Strasburg (2019) as the only pitchers to go 5-0 in a single postseason.

These Rangers came together slowly and then all at once. We can point to Dec. 1, 2021, when Seager and Semien joined the team. But we must point to Oct. 21, 2022. That's when the Rangers hired Bruce Bochy as manager. His steady leadership through ups and downs; through injuries to Jacob deGrom, Adolis García and Max Scherzer; and through the rigors of playoff baseball earned him his fourth ring. The Rangers are awesome, but Bochy made them champions -- and cemented his legacy as an all-time great -- writes Matt Snyder.

Snyder: "That level of calmness and not letting the moment overwork him is one of his best qualities in the playoffs. He doesn't panic. He just makes the moves he believes need to be made. ... Bochy is already a legend in San Diego and, to a much greater extent, San Francisco. After bringing this one home, he's an instant legend in Texas, too. Really, he's a legend throughout Major League Baseball. Doing this job just cements that status even further. "

Here's more on Texas' long-awaited title:

And of course, we have season-ending Power Rankings and a ranking of the top 50 MLB free agents entering the 2024 season. What a season, and what a way to end it. The Rangers, at long last, are world champions.

👍 Honorable mentions

👎 Not so honorable mentions



The Bears fired David Walker for failing to uphold team standards "on and off the field."

for failing to uphold team standards "on and off the field." Marquez Valdes-Scantling is not a fan of traveling to Germany

is not a fan of The Wizards ... *facepalm*

... Plans to bring a WNBA team to Portland have fallen apart

🏀 Legendary head coach Bob Knight dies at 83

Getty Images

Bob Knight, the legendary college basketball coach who won three national championship at Indiana, died Wednesday at 83 years old, his family's organization announced. Matt Norlander shared a detailed account of Knight's background and legacy both on and off the court.

Knight's college basketball career began as a player at Ohio State where he won a championship and was teammates with fellow future Naismith Hall of Famers Jerry Lucas and John Havlicek .

where he won a championship and was teammates with fellow future Naismith Hall of Famers and . In 1965, three years after his playing career ended, he got his first head coaching gig at Army . Among Knight's players during his six seasons there? Mike Krzyzewski , who would eventually pass Knight on the all-time wins list.

. Among Knight's players during his six seasons there? , who would eventually pass Knight on the all-time wins list. In 1971, Knight took the Indiana job, turning the Hoosiers into a powerhouse. He led Indiana to a Final Four in his second year before capturing NCAA Tournament titles in 1976, 1981 and 1987 . Only John Wooden , Krzyzewski and Adolph Rupp have won more national championships. The 1975-76 team is still the last undefeated national champion the sport has produced.

. Only , Krzyzewski and have won more national championships. The 1975-76 team is still the last undefeated national champion the sport has produced. Knight then led Texas Tech from 2001-08 before calling it a career. His 902 career wins are sixth-most in men's Division I history.

from 2001-08 before calling it a career. Along the way, he won the NIT in 1979 and an Olympic gold medal in 1984 where he identified Michael Jordan as "the best athlete I've ever seen play basketball" before Jordan had played an NBA game. Knight is one of three coaches to win the NCAA Tournament, the NIT and an Olympic gold.

Knight's coaching tree extends well beyond Krzyzewski (current Indiana head coach Mike Woodson is among several branches) and even beyond basketball: Two-time Super Bowl winner Bill Parcells was a Knight assistant at Army.

Knight's legacy, however, is complicated by a litany of controversies. "The General" was no-nonsense and hot-tempered. That temper got him into trouble on several occasions.

Perhaps his most iconic moment -- beyond the titles -- was Knight throwing a chair onto the court against Purdue in 1985.

in 1985. In 2000, a video emerged of Knight appearing to choke former Indiana player Neil Reed in a 1997 practice. Knight was given a zero-tolerance warning.

in a 1997 practice. Knight was given a zero-tolerance warning. Months later, Knight allegedly grabbed IU student Kent Harvey. Knight refused to resign, and athletic director Miles Brand fired him. In 2017, when speaking on those involved in the firing, Knight said "I hope they're all dead."

He also vowed to never return to Indiana, but he did -- in 2020 alongside his former players -- and even attended Woodson-led Indiana practices as recently as last season. Knight, who lived his final years and died in Bloomington, was a Hoosier through and through.

☠️ Las Vegas Raiders head coaching options?



USATSI

It's a new era in Las Vegas after head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler were fired late Tuesday night and offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi was fired Wednesday morning. It continued a rough run for Bill Belichick's coaching tree: McDaniels is the only coach in NFL history to be fired before the end of his second season by multiple teams.

Antonio Pierce is the interim head coach, and for now at least, Aidan O'Connell (who?) is the starting quarterback with the team apparently moving on from NFL interception leader Jimmy Garoppolo.

Long story short, it's a mess. Pierce has the unenviable task of trying to pick up the pieces, and he'll need O'Connell to lead the way. Simply making it to the end of the season respectably is the goal, as it is for pretty much any interim coach. Raiders players and coaches won't admit it, of course, but it's true.

Once they get to the end of the season, they'll be in the market for a full-time head coach. Cody Benjamin put together a list of seven candidates. In at No. 1 is ...

Benjamin: "Jim Harbaugh (Michigan) -- Harbaugh hasn't coached in the NFL for nearly a decade, but he's flirted with a return in recent years ... Securing him wouldn't necessarily erase potential discipline for his hand in Michigan's alleged wrongdoing, but the Raiders might be willing to wait out a suspension if it meant getting Harbaugh on their sidelines for the next five to 10 years. His arrival would draw both big headlines and justified hopes of a turnaround."

As for the (likely interim) starting quarterback, O'Connell is one of several new faces under center this week:

Taylor Heinicke will start Desmond Ridder .

. Jaren Hall will start Kirk Cousins ' injury.

' injury. Clayton Tune will start Kyler Murray cannot.

Overall, we could have seven rookie quarterbacks starting this week -- second-most in a week since the 1970 merger. That throws a wrench in our QB Power Rankings. At the top, though, it's relatively stable ...

Tua Tagovailoa (previous: 3) Josh Allen (2) Lamar Jackson (4) Jalen Hurts (5) Patrick Mahomes (1)

🏈 College Football QB Power Rankings

Kim O'Reilly, CBS Sports

Of course, we don't only rank NFL quarterbacks. We rank college ones, too. With reigning Heisman Trophy winner (and projected No. 1 pick) Caleb Williams and projected No. 2 pick Drake Maye struggling of late, neither are even in the top five. Plus, we have a new No. 1.

Bo Nix, Oregon (previous: 5) Jayden Daniels, LSU (1) J.J. McCarthy, Michigan (2) Michael Penix Jr., Washington (4) Jordan Travis, Florida State (7)

How did Nix make the huge jump? Let Tom Fornelli explain:

Fornelli: "Today, we say goodbye to Road Bo Nix. It's a dead narrative, and honestly, it's been on life support for a while. Nix finally put a dagger through its deteriorating heart Saturday in Salt Lake City, Utah ... Nix finished with 256 yards and the three touchdowns and could've done more if Oregon needed him to ... And it was nothing new. While he didn't have a perfect game in Oregon's loss to Washington in Seattle, Nix finished that game with 337 yards passing and three touchdowns."

📺 What we're watching Thursday

🏀 Raptors at 76ers, 7 p.m. on NBA TV

🏈 TCU at Texas Tech, 7 p.m. on FS1

🏈 Wake Forest at Duke, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏈 Titans at Steelers, 8:15 p.m. on Prime Video

🏀 Spurs at Suns, 10 p.m. on NBA TV