The Texas Rangers lost to the Chicago White Sox in controversial fashion on Tuesday night, when the go-ahead (and eventual game-winning) run was permitted to score following a replay challenge. The play in question occurred during the bottom of the eighth inning and saw Texas catcher Jonah Heim tag Elvis Andrus before he could score on a Zach Remillard single.

Yet, after a review, the umpires awarded Andrus the plate and the White Sox the run on the grounds that Heim had illegally blocked the plate.

Take a look at the play for yourself:

It's not entirely clear how Heim violated the rule since he didn't obstruct Andrus' path to the plate. White Sox manager Pedro Grifol's theory, as told to the Associated Press, was as follows: "If New York felt that it was a violation, it probably was the initial (catcher) set up because that's the rule." Grifol added that the White Sox challenged that Heim had obstructed Andrus' path, as well as whether or not Andrus had successfully touched home before being tagged.

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy, who was subsequently ejected from the game following his reaction, voiced his displeasure and his confusion afterward. "For that call to be made, I'm dumbfounded," he told reporters. "It's absolutely one of the worst calls I've ever seen and it was done by replay. I just don't get it. I don't care how many times they'll try to explain it. You can't do that in that situation. It's a shame. It's embarrassing, really."

The umpires offered no apparent explanation to the media for why the play was ruled the way it was ruled. Heim, for his part, said he asked umpire D.J. Reyburn what he could've done differently.

Even with the loss, the Rangers have been one of the biggest surprises of the season. They entered Wednesday in first place in the American League West with a five-game lead over the Los Angeles Angels. The White Sox, meanwhile, are now 4 1/2 games back in the AL Central despite a disappointing start.